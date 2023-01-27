 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reading the seed packet

  • 0

As I stare out the window at the snow on the ground, it is hard to believe I am starting to get spring fever, but I am. I start thinking about my summer garden, the fresh produce, and what I want to grow this spring. The seed catalogs are all here and I’m ready to place my order so I can start my seeds indoors in the coming weeks. But what does all the information on the seed packet mean?

Basic Information

The seed packet contains a lot of details about how to grow plants, how to get them started, and growth habit. It is arranged differently depending on the company you purchase your seed from, but it will all be there.

The packet contains the common name: Tomato and scientific name: Solanum lycopersicum of the plant as well as a variety: Celebrity. Within tomatoes, there are many different varieties for size, shape, color, growth habit, when they mature, and other characteristics.

People are also reading…

Planting Information

The seed packet describes how deep to plant the seed in the soil and how it should be planted. It lists spacing for the plants. This is difficult to follow when we first plant our tiny plants, but plants should be spaced correctly according to the label instructions. If seeds or transplants are planted too close together the plants will not grow or produce as well and they will have more disease issues.

The seed packet also states days to germination and days to harvest. This will tell you when to expect to begin harvesting from it in the summer, it isn’t exact and depends on weather. If you want the first tomato of the season, choose a variety with a shorter growing season. One variety, Fourth of July, ripens after only 49 days.

The packet also states how deep and when to plant the seed. Our seeds are either started inside for transplanting later or by direct sowing outside. Count backwards from the transplanting date to know when to start seeds indoors. Summer crops should be planted after the last frost of the spring.

Advanced Characteristics

Tomatoes are available as Determinate or Indeterminate growth habit. Determinate tomatoes will grow to a specific size and produce only a certain amount of tomatoes through the season. While indeterminate tomatoes will continue to grow and produce until the frost kills them in the fall.

Determinate tomatoes are better suited for container gardens or smaller gardens so they don’t grow too large. Indeterminate tomatoes are great for gardeners who love to can, freeze, and eat a lot of tomatoes fresh. I prefer to use determinate varieties for the cherry or grape type of tomatoes so the plants don’t get so large and because I only use those for fresh eating. I use indeterminate tomatoes for my large, slicing tomatoes to use for salsa. Choose what works for you, but keep in mind the size and production differences between the two.

Disease Resistance

The seed packet also lists disease resistance as well as other environmental characteristics that they are less prone to. For example, some tomato varieties crack or split very easily, if this is a common irritation in your garden, look for a variety that lists crack resistance as a characteristic. They will still crack some, but it will be less than other varieties. Also, look for resistance to the common diseases such as Verticillium wilt=V, Fusarium wilt=F, and Tomato spotted wilt virus=TSWV. The more resistance in your tomatoes, the less problems you will have with diseases or less need for pesticides to control them.

If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

District 30 update

District 30 update

By the numbers: 2023, 108th Legislative Session. Ninety day session, 812 bills and 9 constitutional amendments introduced. I have 16 of those …

Pet adoptions from 2022

Wrapping up an entire year of animal sheltering into one article will never feel like the whole story, there are just too many stories, too ma…

Froma Harrop: The view from the suburbs looks bad for Santos and the GOP

Froma Harrop: The view from the suburbs looks bad for Santos and the GOP

Moderates are in the suburbs -- Democrats, Republicans and independents -- who want Washington spending kept in check. They tend to be liberal on social issues but pained over the extremes of the woke. They have respect for various sexual identities but little interest in learning new pronouns. And they overwhelmingly want some access to abortion.

Dean Baker: Biden has earned a solid 'A' halfway through term

Dean Baker: Biden has earned a solid 'A' halfway through term

At the midpoint of President Joe Biden’s first term, he deserves a solid “A” for turning the economy around, getting the pandemic and inflation under control, and encouraging a rapid transition to clean energy. No president since Lyndon Johnson has as much to show for his first two years in office. Unlike Johnson, Biden managed to push key legislation with a tiny majority in the House and the thinnest possible margin in the Senate.

Richard Kyte: A life without risk isn't worth living

Richard Kyte: A life without risk isn't worth living

Commentary: The kind of person who says that football is a “violent spectacle” that has “no place” in our society is someone who has conveniently forgotten that people put their lives at risk every day, sometimes to secure some economic benefit but often for what seems to be no reason at all.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News