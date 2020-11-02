Recognition benefits youth development

Think back to a time when you were having a bad day, and you opened your email to find a big ‘thank you’ for a job well done.

I bet it turned your mood right around.

What you felt was a chemical reaction to someone acknowledging you. Your body created dopamine, a neurotransmitter, which led to the happiness you felt.

While some people thrive on others publicly praising the work they’ve done, others prefer private, more personal displays of appreciation.

No matter which way you prefer, recognition is more important to you than you might think.

Being recognized by others fulfills a primitive human need in all of us. It can also be a great motivator.

But, recognition doesn't just make you feel happy.

It creates a sense of belonging and a feeling of accomplishment - two of the five primal human needs identified by Maslow’s Hierarchy of Human Needs.

Children and adolescents have the same needs and reactions adults do, which is why recognition is essential to the development of youth.