Recognition benefits youth development

Think back to a time when you were having a bad day, and you opened your email to find a big ‘thank you’ for a job well done.
I bet it turned your mood right around.
What you felt was a chemical reaction to someone acknowledging you. Your body created dopamine, a neurotransmitter, which led to the happiness you felt.
While some people thrive on others publicly praising the work they’ve done, others prefer private, more personal displays of appreciation.
No matter which way you prefer, recognition is more important to you than you might think.
Being recognized by others fulfills a primitive human need in all of us. It can also be a great motivator.
But, recognition doesn't just make you feel happy.
It creates a sense of belonging and a feeling of accomplishment - two of the five primal human needs identified by Maslow’s Hierarchy of Human Needs.
Children and adolescents have the same needs and reactions adults do, which is why recognition is essential to the development of youth.
Through the 4-H Youth Development program, we host many opportunities highlighting the efforts and accomplishments of youth.
You may be familiar with some of our local programs, including the Gage County Fair, Nebraska State Fair, and Gage County Achievement Program.
The primary goal of these events is to recognize the many hours that youth have spent learning and preparing, typically by awarding ribbons, trophies, medals, and pins.
Luckily, large events and formal ceremonies are not required to give kids a dopamine boost.
Parents and caregivers can recognize their children for any positive behavior and produce a similar response.
Regularly using praise and encouragement can support a child or adolescent's self-confidence and nurture positive self-esteem.
But, empty praise, such as "good job" and "way to go," may not be enough to show that you appreciate the child’s accomplishments.
Observing behaviors, emphasizing what they are doing well, and praising effort can encourage them to repeat that action in the future.
Think of recognition as a reward.
When youth get rewarded for something, they will be more likely to repeat that activity in the future.
Rather than getting hung up on how hard it was to get there, they’ll have fond memories of the meaningful recognition they received from a caring and trusted adult.
What could be better than using the power of recognition to boost the self-confidence of a child or adolescent in your life.
Recognition can be a powerful tool for youth development. For more information on praise, encouragement, and 4-H Youth Development, please contact Jacie Milius at (402) 223-1384, Jacie.milius@unl.edu, or visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu.
