Recognizing Arbor Day

As an arborist, trees are my favorite plants. Trees are so important there is a holiday to celebrate them, Arbor Day. Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday of April every year in Nebraska. This year that fell on April 30th. This holiday is not the same throughout the United States, it is moved around for other states to be in the best planting time for the year for each state that celebrates it. Just because we are past Arbor Day doesn’t mean you can’t still plant trees, they are fine planted well into May. Arbor Day is just a guideline for tree planting.
Diversity
Deciding what tree to plant is very important and can be a difficult decision because there are so many trees to choose from. Diversity is key when choosing your tree. The general rule is to plant no more than 10% of a tree species, no more than 20% of a tree genus, and no more than 30% of a tree family in a respective urban area.
Diversity of our tree species helps reduce future problems from widespread disease and insect outbreaks. Look around at what types of trees you have and what types of trees your neighbors have before deciding on a new tree, try to avoid over-planting the same few trees throughout the neighborhood. Plus, diversity of trees is more aesthetically pleasing because of the different leaf and bark textures, different bloom times, and overall differences in trees.
Good Tree Choices
The list of tree Choices for Nebraska is a long list. Some choices of evergreen trees include White Pine, Norway Spruce, Colorado Blue Spruce, Black Hills Spruce, and Ponderosa Pine. For deciduous trees, many good choices would include Catalpa, Gingko, Sycamore, Linden, American Hornbeam, Kentucky Coffeetree, many Oaks, many Maples, Hackberry, Hybrid Elms, and Shagbark Hickory. This list is not complete, there are many other species and varieties to choose from. For a complete list, you can visit the Nebraska Forest Service website at: https://nfs.unl.edu/trees-to-plant.
Care of Trees
Keep newly planted trees well-watered. Always water newly planted trees, shrubs, or any other plant immediately after planting. Trees should be watered every 10-14 days throughout the growing season and even some during the winter on warmer days. Each watering should give the tree 1-2 inches of water. The best way to determine if a tree needs to be watered is to insert a soil probe or 12-inch-long screwdriver into the ground around the tree. If it goes in easily there is no need to water, if it is difficult at any point then water is necessary for the tree.
A mulch ring should be established and maintained around every tree. Mulch helps to keep the roots cool in the summer and regulated to a uniform temperature through the winter. Mulch will also help keep weeds down and reduce competition of water and nutrients from turf and other plants. Mulch also reduces damage to the trunk of trees from lawn mowers and trimmers. Finally, organic mulch is a way to hold moisture for use later by the tree. Mulch rings should be only 2-3 inches deep and in a circle around the tree at least 2-3 feet out. Organic mulches are a better choice than inorganic mulches. This mulch will need to be renewed every year to maintain an effective layer because it will break down over the growing season which will improve the soil.
