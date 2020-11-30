Recognizing our history

More than 175 years ago, the YMCA was founded by a group of volunteers who wanted to improve their communities. Today, Y volunteers and our supporters remain at the heart of our organization. During the past year our Beatrice YMCA has had to rise to the challenge of improving a community with an increasing mental health problem, rise in unemployment and lack of interactions. The need for donations and volunteers has grown tremendously while the resources have become scarce.

When our facility closed its doors in March we worried about the impact it would have on the relationships built within our walls, especially for many seniors. According to The Harvard Health Publishing from Harvard Medical School, “A relative lack of social ties is associated with depression and later-life cognitive decline, as well as with increased mortality. One study found that lack of strong relationships increased the risk of premature death from all causes by 50% — an effect on mortality risk roughly comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, and greater than obesity and physical inactivity.” Our staff knew that we needed to keep our members feel connected somehow. In March volunteers made over 150 phone calls to seniors, asked how they were doing and offered to deliver items needed. Aside from running to the store or helping with technical issues for computers we mostly remember the need for conversation. Rhonda Pinkerton, Membership Assistant said, “I remember talking to an elderly member for at least half an hour. She didn’t have anyone else to talk to so when we called her she was so happy to have someone to just listen”. These long conversations were common with our member check-ins.