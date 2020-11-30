Recognizing our history

More than 175 years ago, the YMCA was founded by a group of volunteers who wanted to improve their communities. Today, Y volunteers and our supporters remain at the heart of our organization. During the past year our Beatrice YMCA has had to rise to the challenge of improving a community with an increasing mental health problem, rise in unemployment and lack of interactions. The need for donations and volunteers has grown tremendously while the resources have become scarce.
When our facility closed its doors in March we worried about the impact it would have on the relationships built within our walls, especially for many seniors. According to The Harvard Health Publishing from Harvard Medical School, “A relative lack of social ties is associated with depression and later-life cognitive decline, as well as with increased mortality. One study found that lack of strong relationships increased the risk of premature death from all causes by 50% — an effect on mortality risk roughly comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, and greater than obesity and physical inactivity.” Our staff knew that we needed to keep our members feel connected somehow. In March volunteers made over 150 phone calls to seniors, asked how they were doing and offered to deliver items needed. Aside from running to the store or helping with technical issues for computers we mostly remember the need for conversation. Rhonda Pinkerton, Membership Assistant said, “I remember talking to an elderly member for at least half an hour. She didn’t have anyone else to talk to so when we called her she was so happy to have someone to just listen”. These long conversations were common with our member check-ins.
Mental health became a huge issue in our community with 1 in 3 adults (vs 1 in 10 in 2019) stating that they were dealing with anxiety and/or depression. According to the 2020 Mental Health and Substance Abuse Fact Sheet, “People with pre-existing mental health conditions generally have an increased risk of infection and are especially sensitive to quarantine, physical distancing, food availability, and general disruption of their routine.” We saw the start of this when our young families were dealing with being home bound while school was cancelled last spring so we had volunteers hide Easter eggs and signs in multiple members yards for kids to find. “We got egged, the kids loved it! Love our Y family, thank you for thinking of us and spreading God’s message.” Linsey Gronewold.
Among other activities we had free Friday popcorn drive by, delivered May Day baskets, temporarily housed the food bank, delivered free flu shots, let members use equipment who were home bound, shared links for online exercise classes and mailed printed exercises to those who may not have access to social media. Frank Smith, one of our older members said, “I know the reason I am so healthy at age 98 is because I continue to do things like Silver Sneakers and continue to move my body.” Frank utilized the at home equipment and online classes and is staying strong as ever.
Looking towards the holidays we are seeing a greater need for meals, especially when the food bank is shorter on supplies and events with families are being cancelled. We were able to give away 37 complete Thanksgiving meals this week with generous donations from our members. Many of those families said they were unemployed and represent the unfortunate 6.1% unemployment rate nationally (vs. 2.9 % in 2019). We will be hosting another December food drive to help supplement the food pantry and will again have our Stuff the Cruiser event with the Police Department, where families in need can receive gifts. We hope to help even more than the 100 families we had apply last year.
None of these things are possible without volunteers. We are so thankful and love that our members want to connect to something bigger than themselves and they still want to give back despite all that's going on in our world. If you are ever looking for ways to improve your community, please call us at 402.223.5266 for the next project where you can make an impact.
