Recycle Christmas trees

t’s hard to believe that it is nearly Christmas. Christmas trees are such a big part of the holiday season, but it seems that they are gone quickly at the end of the season. There are ways to enjoy your tree longer or to recycle it so wildlife or our gardens can enjoy it rather than just tossing it into a landfill with your garbage.

Christmas Trees for wildlife

There are many ways to recycle your trees to give it a second life after celebrating the holidays with us. A couple of those methods can benefit wildlife.

Many people take their trees out to local lakes to the areas designated for Christmas tree recycling. The trees are placed on the ice in the winter and when the ice melts in the spring, they fall into the lake for fish habitat. If there is no ice, there are still designated areas to pile the trees and they are sunk into the lake later.

You can put your tree outside in your landscape for birds as well. Clean off all your holiday tree trimmings and place the tree on the south or east side of the house, sheltered from winter's harsh north and west winds. Anchor the tree securely by setting the stump into the ground or a large bucket of damp sand and secure the top of the tree with twine to nearby building or fence.

Decorate your tree with strings of popcorn, cranberries or raisins. Apples, oranges, leftover breads and pine cones covered with peanut butter then dipped in birdseed can also be added. For best results, push the edible ornaments well into the tree. It is best to place food items high enough in the tree that dogs can't reach them.

If you decide to start feeding the birds, be consistent with your feeding. They become reliant on your feeders as a food source; empty feeders during a severe cold period or storm could result in the birds starving before they can find another food source.

Christmas Trees for our plants

Christmas trees can also be saved for our own use in our gardens in the spring. This will give them a much longer purpose and really can help our gardens.

You can chip the tree and use it as mulch in your garden. You can chip it up now and save it for spring. Store it in a shed or other dry location with limited sunlight to help keep it intact. In fact, some cities will collect the trees for use in parks. These trees will be chipped and used to cover pathways in parks or as mulch for trees in city parks and other areas. You can check with your city to see what the trees will be used for if they are taken to the recycling locations. So, if you don’t have the need for the mulch in your garden, you can share it with your community.

You can also trim off all the excess branches and the needles to form a very nice trellis to be used in your garden. You can grow a lot of different flowers on a trellis, as well as many vegetables including cucumbers. You can keep the trellis structure and stake your tomato plants to it for structure rather than using a tomato cage if you would prefer. It can add a nice piece to your garden and give the tree longer life than just the few weeks in your home.

