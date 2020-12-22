Reflecting on the YMCA's year

This year of 2020 has been a rather unusual year. It began in March with the COVID-19 outbreak which continues to be a major public health pandemic. We also had a very successful Big Give Gage fund raiser by raising $27,990.00 with proceeds going toward the Teaching Kitchen of our Y renovation.

While all this is happening, we have continued to raise money for the Capital Campaign of the Beatrice Y facility. To date we have pledges totaling $4,449,540.25 with $2,597,521.94 received of a $6,000,000.00 project. It has been through generous donors throughout our community and southeast Nebraska, grants, and various foundations that we have been able to achieve these results.

But we are not done yet! We have applied for a Federal Tax Credit grant and we are waiting to hear if we have been accepted. Just recently we were approved for the use of State of Nebraska tax credits on a first come first serve basis which should be done by year end. This program allows donors to receive a credit on their State of Nebraska tax return. With these two possibilities we will still need to raise about $600,000.00 and this is where you can help us.