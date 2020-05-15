Remembering a hero named Judy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Memorial Day 2020 will soon be here, and with it comes a time to honor and remember the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. It is observed the last Monday of May.

Maybe you are like many Americans who observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings, and participating in parades. Some refer to the day as the unofficial beginning of the summer season.

The day honors heroic humans who gave their lives to fight for the freedoms that we hold so dear. But did you know that members of the animal kingdom have also given their all to help in that fight for our freedoms?

According to Wikipedia, military animals are trained for use in warfare and other combat-related activities. Horses, elephants, camels, rats, pigs, and even pigeons have been deployed for various specialized military functions. The most familiar members of the animal kingdom to serve in the military are, of course, dogs.

Amazing Judy