Remembering is honoring

Like a lot of other people, I spent a portion of my weekend adorning gravestones with flowers. Every cemetery that I visited had a colorful array at most every marker.

We remember our friends and our family members in death. It’s a tradition.

In our family we have other traditions that remember those who have passed. We celebrate their birthday, talk of them often and what was important to them. We might make one of their favorite meals or post an old photo. We are recognizing the value of their life in a way that has special meaning to us.

I’ve recently noticed the number of traditions that we have to remember those that have served in the military. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the half-mass flag, the twenty-one gun salute, the Battlefield Cross and the Riderless Horse, just to name a few.

The Riderless Horse is one of the oldest military traditions that I found when I was researching. The horse is led behind the casket wearing an empty saddle with the rider’s boots reversed in the stirrups, indicating the warrior will never ride again. It’s about honor and respect.

In some ways, it keeps those people close to us and brings some comfort, I guess.