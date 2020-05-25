Remembering is honoring

Like a lot of other people, I spent a portion of my weekend adorning gravestones with flowers. Every cemetery that I visited had a colorful array at most every marker.
We remember our friends and our family members in death. It’s a tradition.
In our family we have other traditions that remember those who have passed. We celebrate their birthday, talk of them often and what was important to them. We might make one of their favorite meals or post an old photo. We are recognizing the value of their life in a way that has special meaning to us.
I’ve recently noticed the number of traditions that we have to remember those that have served in the military. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the half-mass flag, the twenty-one gun salute, the Battlefield Cross and the Riderless Horse, just to name a few.
The Riderless Horse is one of the oldest military traditions that I found when I was researching. The horse is led behind the casket wearing an empty saddle with the rider’s boots reversed in the stirrups, indicating the warrior will never ride again. It’s about honor and respect.
In some ways, it keeps those people close to us and brings some comfort, I guess.
I’m thinking of a friend that has been posting pieces of her grief journey on Facebook since her adult son was killed in an accident a few months ago. It’s her first Memorial Day after his passing. He left behind a wife, two small children and a baby that was born after his death. She is grieving like any mom would, but it is so heartbreaking to watch and know there is little anyone can do to console her.
A part of her is missing.
I think this extreme grief is true for a lot of parents that have lost a child, although thankfully, I do know this from personal experience. I’ve only witnessed it.
I’ve been decorating the gravesites of two of my uncles that died before I was born. They’re buried close to my grandparents.
One was only nine months old and died at a time when infant mortality was high due to illness. My other uncle died in a hunting accident. He left a wife and an infant son.
Even though my grandma had three other children, she grieved their passing her entire life.
Maybe that is why we have Memorial Day and the traditions that keep our loved one’s memories alive – to give us comfort and healing. Maybe that is why we have so many military traditions – to extend honor and respect to the fallen soldiers.
It’s no secret that I’ve had a long period of grief after my dad died in May of 2013. Just like anyone else that has struggled with loss, I can’t explain why it has been so difficult.
With every life celebration and accomplishment, there is also a sense that something or someone is missing. What is worse, I think, is that I don’t know if this grief will ever end. If so, when? Just like so many things in my life, I want to know date and time.
As someone who is pretty logical most of the time, I don’t understand why grief has such a hold on me.
I ran across a quote: “No one ever told me that grief felt so like fear.” (C.S. Lewis)
Fear is something I understand, especially after this period of quarantine.
My prayer this week for all of us that are grieving and remembering is to “Let our faith be bigger than our fear.” (Unknown)
