Rethink your drink

With sugar being added to three out of four products found on grocery shelves today, it can be nearly impossible to avoid.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t take steps to decrease your intake for better health.

When it comes to packaged foods and drinks, one of the best things you can do for your health is to become a label reader.

Start by looking at the ever-sneaky serving size listed at the top of the label. The main question you’re trying to answer is, “How many servings are in this container?”

You may be surprised to find your favorite bottle of lemonade actually contains three servings, instead of one. This would mean those 150 calories listed on the label increase threefold to 450 calories per bottle.

Apply this math to each component of the label, and you can see how quickly things like calories, sodium and added sugar multiply. Speaking of added sugar, you’ll want to become familiar with this part of the label if your goal is to make better drink choices.