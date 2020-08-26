Rethink your drink

With sugar being added to three out of four products found on grocery shelves today, it can be nearly impossible to avoid.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t take steps to decrease your intake for better health.
When it comes to packaged foods and drinks, one of the best things you can do for your health is to become a label reader.
Start by looking at the ever-sneaky serving size listed at the top of the label. The main question you’re trying to answer is, “How many servings are in this container?”
You may be surprised to find your favorite bottle of lemonade actually contains three servings, instead of one. This would mean those 150 calories listed on the label increase threefold to 450 calories per bottle.
Apply this math to each component of the label, and you can see how quickly things like calories, sodium and added sugar multiply. Speaking of added sugar, you’ll want to become familiar with this part of the label if your goal is to make better drink choices.
The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends limiting the amount of added sugar you consume to no more than half of your daily discretionary calories. For women, that’s no more than 100 calories per day, or about six teaspoons of sugar. For men, it’s 150 calories per day, or about nine teaspoons of sugar.
That doesn’t sound like a big deal until you consider many drinks—pop, sports drinks, energy drinks, sweet teas—can have as much as 15 to 20 teaspoons of added sugar per bottle.
Drink one 20-ounce bottle of Coke for an afternoon pick-me-up, for instance, and you’ve consumed 16 teaspoons of added sugar. That’s significantly more than the recommendation for either gender and can have a big impact on health when repeated over weeks, months and years.
For those who may not consider themselves water lovers, the AHA gives some great tips on how to switch to healthier drinks that will quench your thirst and still taste good.
Cut back slowly. If you have sugary drinks like sodas and sweetened teas on a regular basis, start cutting back now. Mix half sweetened and half unsweetened while you get used to less sugar, and gradually reduce the sweetness from there.
Choose water. Replacing sugary drinks with water can seem like a challenge if you aren’t a big fan. Here’s how to drink more water:
-Carry a refillable water bottle or keep a cup at your desk to make water the easy choice.
-Add slices of cucumber or fruit for a boost of flavor.
-Try seltzer or sparkling water if you prefer some fizz.
Sip a smoothie. When you’re in the mood for something sweet or need an afternoon energy boost, skip the pop and try a simple smoothie. Blend equal parts frozen fruit with low-fat yogurt, and add a splash of 100% fruit juice.
