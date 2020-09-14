Ridiculous thoughts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There seems to be a lot of “ridiculous” in my life these days. Things that I just shake my head and move on because “what else can I do” type of thinking. I’d blame it on the phase of the moon, but that doesn’t sound quite right. It’s not a full moon.

I’ll start with my cows.

A couple of years ago I was in a conference and the speaker argued that animals are not capable of rational thought. I’ll admit that I put way more thought into this than I probably should have, but he was a researcher and seemed to know what he was talking about.

After this week, I think I might argue his statement. Although it’s not intelligent thought processes, I almost sure they are capable of thinking. Maybe it’s just instinct.

All but 13 critters had been in the big pasture just southwest of the farm until last Monday when I arrived to do chores and found about half of the standing around the buildings eating grass. I would almost swear that Clara Belle looked at me as if to say, “We heard the weather was turning and some of us decided to come home. Will you be opening the gate or should we just camp here?”