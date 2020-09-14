Ridiculous thoughts

There seems to be a lot of “ridiculous” in my life these days. Things that I just shake my head and move on because “what else can I do” type of thinking. I’d blame it on the phase of the moon, but that doesn’t sound quite right. It’s not a full moon.
I’ll start with my cows.
A couple of years ago I was in a conference and the speaker argued that animals are not capable of rational thought. I’ll admit that I put way more thought into this than I probably should have, but he was a researcher and seemed to know what he was talking about.
After this week, I think I might argue his statement. Although it’s not intelligent thought processes, I almost sure they are capable of thinking. Maybe it’s just instinct.
All but 13 critters had been in the big pasture just southwest of the farm until last Monday when I arrived to do chores and found about half of the standing around the buildings eating grass. I would almost swear that Clara Belle looked at me as if to say, “We heard the weather was turning and some of us decided to come home. Will you be opening the gate or should we just camp here?”
The other half we had to bring home in the trailer. After a brief roundup and several loads home just before dark, I began to understand why my brother and husband are beginning to question my thinking and loyalty to these animals.
The remainder of the week and this weekend has been spent caring for their every need and treating an outbreak in pinkeye in the calves.
Ridiculousness!
Also, my dog, Buddy, does not seem to understand where the family goes all day every day. He does enjoy listening to classic country music on Pandora and chewing on his bones, toys, treats and occasionally something he shouldn’t be destroying.
On his morning walks he spirals around like a ballet dancer every time he sees another person and especially when there is another dog. Someone said he was protecting his person. I guess that’s more instinct than thought, but to watch him is ridiculous.
Realizing I might be a bit cranky from a new diet that I’m trying, I have to wonder how much ridiculousness happens in my work that I usually tolerate. How much of it is just people not using rational thought?
For example, the young lady who calls from Douglas County to schedule an appointment leaving a message on Sunday afternoon. She doesn’t have voicemail and doesn’t pick up on Monday morning, but calls later. “I need to schedule an appointment,” but doesn’t know her work schedule and apparently does not understand that she needs to come to the county where the offense took place to do the intake.
Other drivers who speed around me only to make it to the next stoplight two seconds before I do.
My son washing and drying a shirt at 6:00 in the morning when he has ten other shirts that are clean, but that’s the one he wants to wear. Ridiculous, right?
There’s a lot of ridiculous rolling around with the election coming up and the continued pandemic. (That’s all I’m going to say about that.)
Sometimes I need to remember to walk away before it consumes me. Before my cranky becomes grouchy. Maybe I need to recognize when I’m being ridiculous.
My challenge for you this week comes from a Hefty commercial. “Cherish what makes you happy. Trash everything that doesn’t.” Think about it.
