Right plant, right place

· Part sun plants grow best in 4-6 hours of sunlight per day.

· Part shade plants grow best in 2-4 hours of sunlight per day. This can be dappled sunlight.

· Full shade plants grow best in less than 2 hours of sunlight per day. This doesn’t mean that they receive absolutely no sunlight, but maybe some morning sun or just a bit of dappled sunlight through the day.

Water Requirements

The water requirements for plants can vary greatly depending on the plant, the type of soil it is planted in, and how long the plant has been planted in that location. For example, plants in sandy soils will need watered more often than those planted in a clay soil. Also, plants that are newly planted will need more water than those that are established in a new location. Those that are newly planted will not have the root mass of an established plant making it more difficult to find water when it is not available.