Rural wellness

As stewards of the land and livestock, producers give their all to ensure the health and well-being of their crops and animals while providing a healthy and safe product for consumers. Yet, many farmers lack the personal care to manage stress that may be brought on by the industry. Stresses can pile up and cause physical and mental health concerns. Learning stress management during times of drought, high feed costs, and low market prices will ensure the overall health of your operation’s most important asset, you. A farmer’s most important assets are the farmers themselves, their families, and employees.

What is stress?

Farming and ranching have always been one of the more stressful and dangerous occupations. Even in good times, agriculture is a stressful occupation. And it holds true that when it rains, it most certainly pours. Keeping yourself under heavy strain for long periods of time or experiencing many stressful events at once can cause a major toll on your body. A few ways to manage stress include control the events, control attitudes, and control responses.

Managing stress

Planning ahead and being prepared for an upcoming, key season of agriculture will minimize stress in the event of something going wrong, like machinery breaking down or blowing a tire the morning of moving cattle to pasture. These are obviously things that we don’t have control over but being prepared for these situations will minimize stress on ourselves and livestock. Set priorities and plan your time accordingly. What needs to be done immediately and what task can wait until tomorrow. View the situation as a big picture rather than fixating on the problem itself. “Good thing that tire blew before we had the cattle loaded.” This will ease the stress of the producer and others involved. Setting realistic goals for the operation can also shift the attitude for events that take place. The weather, grain prices, and cattle market are never going to be perfect. Recognize stress and respond to it accordingly. Take breaks to ease your body and mind. Find a healthy balance of work and play. Most importantly, sleep!

Resources

Find an outlet to relieve stress. Communicate with your family and loved ones to let them know the effects of stressful events. Reach out to your neighbors and take time to listen.

Utilize resources such as UNL Beef Watch to educate yourself on drought management, coping with high grain prices, and when to market commodities.

The University of Nebraska Lincoln offers resources to aid in rural wellness and help farmers stay on their feet. Nebraska AgrAbility is a program supported by the USDA with the purpose of enhancing quality of life for farmers, ranchers, and other agriculture workers with disabilities, so that they, their families, and their communities continue to succeed in rural America.