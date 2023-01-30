Does anyone else feel like they are in a post-holiday slump? I woke up this morning with the feeling that I was still in mid-December and I was searching for the perfect gift. I’m not sure. The dream seemed a little strange.

But it makes sense. As I thought about it, I spend a lot of time searching in December. It feels like I’m always looking for gift ideas until Christmas Eve. Or I’m looking for recipes to be sure I have something for everyone at the table.

I’m searching for the magic of Christmas. I’m doing my best to be sure everyone else has a special holiday that I don’t take care of myself sometimes. (Hence the cold and cough that lasted until well after the New Year.)

But as I think about this a little more carefully, I might always be in a season of searching.

This morning I was searching for a matching pair of socks. In fact, I spend a lot of time looking for socks begging the question “Does the dryer indeed eat socks?” (I don’t know, but I’m willing to write a grant so I can be paid to study the problem. Just kidding! That sounds terrible.)

I spend an inordinate amount of time searching for something to watch on television. Actually, my son has made it a hobby. Flipping through YouTube videos like there is no tomorrow. It makes me cranky.

Speaking of cranky – not that many people would notice, but it is glaringly obvious to me that I’ve been wearing my cranky pants a lot these days. You too? Maybe it is a post-holiday slump or maybe I’m just tired.

My husband tells me that he’s busy building walls at the Harbine house and I’ve been decorating them even before it is ready. We’re very close to moving and realizing my dream of being closer to the farm, but yet it seems like this season has been stretching on forever.

Maybe I am always searching and I’m just now realizing it. What about you? What do you spend your time searching for?

In my quest for a story I spent some time at a church on Sunday afternoon. Not my church, but I had attended there for a season in my life.

Many of the people spoke about a feeling of being home or a strong sense that God was in this place for them. Over 150 years the congregation had spent a lot of time being the hands and feet of Jesus in their church, the community and the world.

I have to say that I left the celebration with a sense of peace that I haven’t felt in a long time.

You see, searching for something takes a lot of energy. Especially if you’re not sure what you are searching for and it causes a restlessness that I can’t explain. It is not a season you want to camp out in for an extended amount of time.

Maybe that was the purpose behind the dream. I don’t know for sure, but I do know that I’ve been in this season for a long time. Maybe years. How about you?

It seems like time is in such short supply in my days that I don’t want to waste it searching for something that I can’t explain any longer. It’s time for a change of seasons. A change in mindset.

“Sometimes the best thing you can do is not think, not wonder, not imagine, not obsess. Just breathe and have faith that everything will work out for the best.” (Unknown)