We are in a season of change. Our communities are opening up, masks are no longer required, much like butterflies who have joyfully left their cocoons. The planted crops are springing up and hay is ready to be cut. To be alive, means there should be growth, adjustment, and change. Once we adapt to a particular change, we are met with another challenge and an opportunity to change or stay the same. Change seems to be a constant in our world and in our lives physically and emotionally. We welcome new life, say goodbye to loved ones, and remember those who have impacted our lives.
This past Memorial weekend is a time of remembering. We remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice of their lives, by defending our freedoms. I listened to a program on Monday, highlighting the contributions of veterans who lost their lives from the Revolutionary war and subsequent wars through Afghanistan. The two hour program changed my understanding of the price men and women of valor paid to stand and secure our freedoms and around the world. As I write this, my heart chocks in appreciative awe of their heroic acts, many only known by God. Many brave heroes still walk among us, carrying physical or emotional battle scars. They have endured and fought the good fight, yet often are unable to share the horror of those bitter experiences to those closest. Some of the little known heroes were women, who treated the wounded or held the hands of soldiers dying. Each had a part, whether big or small, to collectively make a difference. If you’d like to watch the program, it is available online by searching Steve Bannon, War Room episode 987 and 988, part 1 and 2- “The Honored Dead”. If you are able to view the tribute to heroes, may you be encouraged by their heroic stories.
Most of our changes are not as dramatic as death or war. Many of the events that change us are gradual, like the rose bud as it opens to fullness. Psalms speaks to changes and challenges that point us to our creator, the Lord of all the universe. Psalm 20 especially speaks to those passage points of life. From The Passion Translation, I’ve personalized portions of the chapter 20 message:
Psalm 20- God hears me.
“In times of trouble, the LORD answers my cry. The Lord God of Jacob keeps me safe from all harm.
The Lord sends me help from his sanctuary and strengthens me.
The Lord remembers all my gifts and looks favorably on me.
The Lord grants my heart’s desire and makes my plans succeed.
The Lord answers all my prayers.
The Lord rescues me with His great power and answers me from Heaven.
Some boast of their power and abilities, but I boast in the name of the LORD our God.
Others may fall down and collapse, but I will rise up and stand firm.
I give victory to you my LORD! You answer my cry for help.”
May our Lord strengthen you through the storms and changes of life. May you feel His presence with you to guide and give you hope. May you be blessed with peace that passes all understanding, in and through the power that dwells within you through Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.