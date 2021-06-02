We are in a season of change. Our communities are opening up, masks are no longer required, much like butterflies who have joyfully left their cocoons. The planted crops are springing up and hay is ready to be cut. To be alive, means there should be growth, adjustment, and change. Once we adapt to a particular change, we are met with another challenge and an opportunity to change or stay the same. Change seems to be a constant in our world and in our lives physically and emotionally. We welcome new life, say goodbye to loved ones, and remember those who have impacted our lives.

This past Memorial weekend is a time of remembering. We remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice of their lives, by defending our freedoms. I listened to a program on Monday, highlighting the contributions of veterans who lost their lives from the Revolutionary war and subsequent wars through Afghanistan. The two hour program changed my understanding of the price men and women of valor paid to stand and secure our freedoms and around the world. As I write this, my heart chocks in appreciative awe of their heroic acts, many only known by God. Many brave heroes still walk among us, carrying physical or emotional battle scars. They have endured and fought the good fight, yet often are unable to share the horror of those bitter experiences to those closest. Some of the little known heroes were women, who treated the wounded or held the hands of soldiers dying. Each had a part, whether big or small, to collectively make a difference. If you’d like to watch the program, it is available online by searching Steve Bannon, War Room episode 987 and 988, part 1 and 2- “The Honored Dead”. If you are able to view the tribute to heroes, may you be encouraged by their heroic stories.