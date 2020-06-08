Seek understanding

After twenty some odd years of doing this type of work, I don’t understand how some people can easily think on their own, but some people are only in my office because they never learned to think.

Maybe as I age, I’m becoming less tolerant, but would I ever have been okay with blatant disrespect? I don’t think so.

Have I become less compassionate for people’s challenges? I hope not.

I know I’ve become better able to detect dishonesty, but I don’t understand how I learned that skill. Just experience I guess.

I’ve thought a lot about protesting this week. I guess I’ve never understood why someone would stand in opposition of something that did not directly impact them, but maybe I’ve misunderstood. Maybe it is a part of their story and this is how they are coping.

I understand that it is our Constitutional right to protest, but why would you?

I don’t think I will ever be able to wrap my brain around the violence that has erupted or the destruction of property. It makes no sense that some people protest an unspeakable act with more violence.