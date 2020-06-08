Seek understanding
Seek understanding

There a lot of things in this life that I don’t understand.

For example, I don’t understand how it is that my almost 13-year-old son can spout off any fact recorded about Germany, either of the World Wars, and most European history in general, but he can’t remember that his chore is to do dishes.

Maybe that is a bad first example. That is probably accounted for by selective hearing or he might think that I will forget and do it for him.

I don’t understand how Facebook ads work. My husband and I were grocery shopping a couple of weeks ago and had a short conversation about chocolate syrup for ice cream. That evening there was an ad for Hershey’s chocolate syrup on my Facebook page.

Speaking of Facebook, I don’t understand how a busy person who manages their time well can get sucked into the newsfeed, marketplace or the town gossip page for hours. (Yes, it’s me.)

I don’t understand why I never get two socks back from the dryer when I know I put two socks in the washer.

I don’t understand how my dog can’t hear me calling him, but can hear a cookie package open from across the house.

These are not the things that keep me awake at night, but it does bother me.

It does bother me and I do have a hard time understanding some of my Diversion clients. The young people that come in thinking they are entitled to a free pass, being disrespectful and arguing while others are working two jobs, walking to work and are “yes, mam” throughout the interview.

After twenty some odd years of doing this type of work, I don’t understand how some people can easily think on their own, but some people are only in my office because they never learned to think.

Maybe as I age, I’m becoming less tolerant, but would I ever have been okay with blatant disrespect? I don’t think so.

Have I become less compassionate for people’s challenges? I hope not.

I know I’ve become better able to detect dishonesty, but I don’t understand how I learned that skill. Just experience I guess.

I’ve thought a lot about protesting this week. I guess I’ve never understood why someone would stand in opposition of something that did not directly impact them, but maybe I’ve misunderstood. Maybe it is a part of their story and this is how they are coping.

I understand that it is our Constitutional right to protest, but why would you?

I don’t think I will ever be able to wrap my brain around the violence that has erupted or the destruction of property. It makes no sense that some people protest an unspeakable act with more violence.

After thinking about this for a long time, I wonder if I have not been peacefully protesting what I’m passionate about for years? No, not with a sign on the corner, but with my words on paper. I put my opinions out there and trust that even if you, as a reader, don’t agree with me, you will seek to understand my perspective.

I found this quote that helped me.

“It’s easy to judge. It’s more difficult to understand. Understanding requires compassion, patience, and a willingness to believe that good hearts sometimes choose poor methods. Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow.” (Doe Zantamata)

There will always be some things won’t make sense, but I pray that I will seek understanding.

“Seek God’s will in all you do and He will show you which path to take.” Proverbs 3:6 .

