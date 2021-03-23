Sire evaluation and selection

Do NOT hone in on one specific trait or EPD. Remain cognizant of a wide variety of production traits to be successful in marketing weaned calves or retaining through finishing. Traits such as milk, carcass, birth, weaning, and yearling weight should be prioritized to a specific marketing program, but it is important to remember that adding too much of one trait can negatively affect other traits. A couple of examples of this would be pushing terminal traits and decreasing fertility and structural soundness or focusing on breeding low birth weight calves that then lack growth through maturity and their terminal end point.

My Grandfather has always said, “Quality remains long after the price is forgotten,” and this should be a consideration when purchasing bulls. An inexpensive bull that does not excel in specific traits of importance and is purchased with the sole purpose of getting cows bred likely will not make your herd more profitable. However, over-spending on a bull that will not return profit is just as important of a decision to make. Therefore, it is important to find a middle ground on purchasing bulls that will return profit while meeting your needs as a sire. The key to procuring a strong bull battery is balance, in other words “optimize not maximize.”