This is the time of year where we are really excited for spring. Feb. 7 was Rose Day, according to the website of all fun, sometimes made-up holidays. It is a great time to talk about roses, though, as many of us will receive roses from our loved ones next week for Valentine’s Day.

Types of Roses

There are a lot of different types of roses that you can find at your local garden center, making the decision very difficult.

Hybrid Tea Roses are typically the most popular roses. They are great for cut flowers because they produce one large bloom on a long stem. The plant will bloom all season long and they last long as cut flowers. Hybrid tea roses are not shrub roses. They have less foliage and are leggier than shrubs. They are great for cutting and for flower production but not everyone wants the open look of the plant.

Floribunda roses are more of the shrub rose type, growing shorter and bushier than hybrid tea roses. These are a type of rose that will have smaller, clustered blooms on shorter stalks. They may not be as great for a cut flower, but will fill in the landscape as a shrub-type better than a hybrid tea. Floribunda roses are not always very fragrant but can be found in a lot of brightly colored flowers.

Grandiflora roses have large blooms like the hybrid tea roses, but has a shorter, bushier growth similar to the floribunda roses. This is a great combination of floribunda shape and size with blooms more like those in the hybrid tea roses.

There are true shrub roses that can have a lot of different types of flowers that bloom in clusters. They only grow about 3 feet tall and wide and will bloom continuously through the summer. Knockout roses are one of the most common types of shrub roses we can find at most garden centers. They grow in the shrub form and bloom continuously through the summer months and they have great resistance to many of our disease issues. They can usually be found in pinks or reds, but as breeding has continued, they can now be found in many more colors than when they first came on the market.

You can also find climbing roses, miniature roses, polyantha, and rugosa roses. So, just do your research and find the rose that works for you. The labels on the plants will tell you the type of rose, if it is fragrant, bloom time, bloom color, and size of the plant.

Care of Roses

Roses should be planted in full sun, they need at least 6-8 hours of full sunlight per day, not dappled light. They do well on the south or west side of the house where there is well-drained soil with plenty of nutrients. Be sure to provide a mulch layer of 2-3 inches deep around each of your roses to protect them from weed competition and keep moisture around the plants. Use wood chip mulch for best results.

Roses should be pruned in mid to late April, or just after new growth begins to green up in the spring. You can prune off the branches that are brown in the spring and do other practices to keep the rose at a good shape and size.