Southern Corn Rust identified in area

Nebraska Extension has been actively tracking the incidence and severity of southern rust this past month in Nebraska cornfields with the assistance of local independent crop consultants, private industry agronomists, cropping system Extension educators, and others. As of July 29, southern rust was lab confirmed in Saline and Gage counties, reported in Jefferson, and confirmed or reported in 7 other counties. Changes in the distribution of the disease is tracked through a southern rust tracking website at https://corn.ipmpipe.org/southerncornrust/. Currently, the disease incidence and severity are both low in the area.

Southern rust spores must be blown in from the south each year. Favorable condition for disease development includes high relative humidity, rainfall, and irrigation along with warm temperatures in the upper 70s to 80s, which can occur during overnight hours too. Cool and dry conditions slow disease spread, which occurred in 2018 and 2019 when the disease was confirmed in early in the season, but failed to become widespread in most counties.