Soybean micronutrients: Boron

Welcome to part two of the soybean micronutrients series. Yesterday I introduced the series and set the stage for discussing boron (B) this week, our first micronutrient of nine. I will cover how boron is essential to soybeans, known deficiencies and toxicities in the region, factors of boron availability in soil, soil and plant tissue testing, and fertilizer recommendations. I hope you had time to glance over a few of the extension publications I mentioned two weeks ago including Nutrient Management for Agronomic Crops in Nebraska or Micronutrient Management in Nebraska at extensionpubs.unl.edu, or pick up a free hard copy of the 2019 Nebraska Soybean and Corn Pocket Guide at the Extension office.

In soybeans, boron helps form cell walls during expansion and helps with normal development of root nodules for nitrogen fixation. Boron does not easily move from old to new tissue, so boron deficiencies show up at the growing points. Deficiency symptoms consist of stunting, swollen nodes, and death of the growing points. Older leaves may appear thick, dark green, leathery and cupped downward, and delayed leaf loss or senescence in the fall. Overall, soybeans are rather insensitive to boron deficiency, but very sensitive to toxicity. Toxicity symptoms include scorching and necrosis on the leaf edges.