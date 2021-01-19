Soybeans micronutrients: Chloride

Welcome to the part three of the soybean micronutrients column series. The last two weeks I introduced the series and discussed boron. I will cover how chloride is essential to soybeans, known deficiencies and toxicities in the region, factors of chloride availability in soil, soil and plant tissue testing, and chloride fertilizer recommendations. One good regional publication that addresses chloride is called Micronutrients for Soybean Production in the North Central Region.

In soybeans, chloride is needed for osmotic regulation in plant cells and is mobile from old to new tissue. Deficiency symptoms are very rare because soybeans are one of the least sensitive crops we grow. Deficiency symptoms are not evenly clearly described but may include chlorosis and wilting of leaves. However, toxicity is more of a problem in soybeans in some production areas and symptoms include leaf tip scorching, premature yellowing or bronzing of leaves, and leaf loss. Chloride is a monovalent anion (Cl-) found in soil solution which is unique among other micronutrients. Chloride is weakly held in soil and can be leached with high rainfall and irrigation. Availability in the soil each year is regulated by inputs including chloride in rainfall, irrigation water, fertilizers like potash (potassium chloride), crop residue/organic matter, and salts found in saline soil. Chloride deficiencies are not a concern in soybeans, but could occur in winter wheat, sorghum, or corn. Deficiencies would more likely to occur on rainfed sandy soils where potash fertilizer is not used.