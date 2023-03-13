It might be difficult to tell this week with the temperatures fluctuating but spring has sprung in Southeast Nebraska. How do I know?

For a couple of weeks, I have noticed an increasingly large population of robins that come out every afternoon in the alfalfa field behind my house. There must be 200 or more of the fat orange breasted birds.

They provide beautiful songs in the morning as I’m leaving for work. I would guess they are feeding on bugs and worms in the afternoon when I’m coming home.

Another clue and perhaps, reminder that spring is almost here is the time change. I’m not a big fan and it surprises me every year what a difference an hour of sleep can make in my attitude, but nevertheless it’s that time again.

Springing forward an hour doesn’t seem to make any difference to my dog. In fact, he demands to get up and go out every morning at five to go to the bathroom. Of course, his advantage is that he gets to return to the comforts of the bed when he’s finished.

The other reason that I know that spring is almost here is by the size of my herd of cows. Every year around this time our population almost doubles and this year is no exception.

So far we have had 20 little bulls and heifers make their way into the world and almost shockingly, most without incident. Usually there are a few first-year heifers or momma cows that require some assistance, but so far it’s been almost unceremonious.

Almost. When a calf is born at our farm, I make it a big deal. I congratulate the cow and welcome the baby into the herd. I often take a photo and sometimes post it to my Facebook with the name and maybe a fun fact.

Yes, I name all my animals and yes, I know there are all kinds of opinions among other cattleman about my practice. Let me just say that it works for me.

Every year before the babies begin arriving my family talks about the theme for the year. Recently a few coworkers have even joined in on the conversation.

We chose a television show and named the calves after the characters during the first few years when we just starting the herd. We had Big Bang Theory, MASH, Andy Griffeth Show and Girl Meets World. As we grew, we had country music singers and last year’s theme was names of states.

This year we are naming the calves after people in the Bible. Our first bull and heifer were Adam and Eve, of course. We have Abraham, Jacob, Daniel, Hannah, Rachel and Rebekah along with a whole bunch of other prophets.

One of my brother’s favorite sayings is “Holy Mother of Moses,” so Helen (previously known as Hamburger Helen) delivered Moses to the herd. “Helen can part the Red Sea like no other,” Larry said. (She’s not a nice cow, but she’s a good mom.)

It’s just a fun thing we do. My friend told me once that there are cattleman and people with cattle. I’m not really a cattleman, but I guess I’m more of a “farm her” as another older cattleman calls me.

After they get their vaccinations, they each get an orange ear tag with their name and date of birth. I know it’s unique, but I also know that naming my animals makes me a better steward.

Spring is about new life to me and maybe even hope. What do you look forward to during this season?