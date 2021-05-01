Spring pet tips

Today is May 1, and if you grew up in the Midwest, you probably know it as May Day. More than likely, you and your mom and siblings made pretty little May baskets filled with garden lilacs and candies and maybe a cookie or two.
And if you followed proper May Day protocol, you left the basket hanging on your friend’s doorknob, rang the bell, and ran like heck to avoid getting kissed if you were caught.
Yes, May Day is one of the harbingers of that beautiful but way too short season of Spring that also includes Mother’s Day, graduations, weddings, and Memorial Day. And, if you are a regular reader of this column, you know it also includes kitten season.
Shelter staff have had a great response this season to folks offering to foster cats and kittens during this crazy-busy time, signing up to transport animals to be spayed and neutered, and donating supplies to help with the deluge of feline friends. As the saying goes, “It takes a village” to, in this case, raise a boatload of kittens.
Calling All Fosters
But just when it looks like things are under control, more moms and babies, or even just the babies, are showing up. That is why we are issuing another plea for fosters who would be willing to help these wee ones get off to a good start.
Food, medical care, kennels and cages, and any other supplies are all provided by the Beatrice Animal Shelter. Your job is to give the critters lots of love and daily care until the little ones are ready to be spayed and neutered and put into the shelter’s adoption program.
For more information about the joys of being a foster parent to a feline, contact the shelter at 402-228-9100. There is also a need for fosters for dogs and puppies so check into that too.
Cat Talk
Speaking of cats…I found an interesting quip about cats on my cat trivia calendar. The “Did You Know” of the day last week was all about cats and communication. According to the trivia of the day, cats can modulate their meows to mean different things.
Depending on the length and pitch of the sound, a meow might mean “Feed Me!” or “I’m happy to see you!” However, current evidence doesn’t show the presence of a universal cat language. Instead, each cat develops its own specific set of meaningful vocalizations with its human owner. So, yes, you can say that you and your cat actually share a secret language.
If you have a cat, as we do, you know exactly what this means.
Spring Tips List
Each season has its own joys and pleasures, but each also has its hazards for our beloved pets. A partial list for Spring includes the following:
*Pesticides: Perhaps you are cleaning out your garage on these nice Spring days. As you go through the bottles and containers of chemical agents such as pesticides, be sure to check the labels.
The smell or taste could be tempting to your pet, and if ingested, could cause severe illness or even be fatal. Please remember that there are “green” ways to keep pests out.
*Houseplants: You have probably caught your cat or dog nibbling on your plants. Some can be poisonous, and you may need to consider hanging the plants or moving them to get them away from your furry friends. Check on a poisonous-to-pets plant website and then give away those that might cause problems for your animals.
*Brush your cat: Have you considered “Spring cleaning” your cat? According to petswelcome.com, a thorough brushing a few times a week will go a long way to curb shedding around the house and cut down on the disgusting hairballs.
Cats with long coats may need a de-matting tool as well. You and your cat will both feel better when all that beautiful fur is under control.
*Microchip: The weather is warmer, the doors are ajar, and kids are outside playing in the yard. That combination can result in something happening quickly, and it just might result in your dog bolting away.
Be sure that your pets have proper identification to get them back home in good time. A microchip is a great way to help your lost pet get a return ticket home. You can get your pets microchipped at the Beatrice Animal Shelter for 25 dollars per animal. Call the shelter for more information. Consider it a gift for you and your companion animal.