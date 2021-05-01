Spring pet tips

Today is May 1, and if you grew up in the Midwest, you probably know it as May Day. More than likely, you and your mom and siblings made pretty little May baskets filled with garden lilacs and candies and maybe a cookie or two.

And if you followed proper May Day protocol, you left the basket hanging on your friend’s doorknob, rang the bell, and ran like heck to avoid getting kissed if you were caught.

Yes, May Day is one of the harbingers of that beautiful but way too short season of Spring that also includes Mother’s Day, graduations, weddings, and Memorial Day. And, if you are a regular reader of this column, you know it also includes kitten season.

Shelter staff have had a great response this season to folks offering to foster cats and kittens during this crazy-busy time, signing up to transport animals to be spayed and neutered, and donating supplies to help with the deluge of feline friends. As the saying goes, “It takes a village” to, in this case, raise a boatload of kittens.

Calling All Fosters

But just when it looks like things are under control, more moms and babies, or even just the babies, are showing up. That is why we are issuing another plea for fosters who would be willing to help these wee ones get off to a good start.