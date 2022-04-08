We are entering the season to plant spring vegetable gardens. But don’t get plants out in the garden too soon, or they could be injured by late freezing temperatures or frost events.

Spring Crops

Vegetable gardens can be worked in the spring as soon as the ground is dry and workable and now is a great time to plant cool season crops if you haven’t already. Cool season crops such as radish, carrots, lettuce, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, kohlrabi, asparagus, potatoes and peas can be planted from late March through the end of April when soil temperatures have reached a minimum of 40-45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Freezing temperatures and frost can always occur through April. Even cool-season crops don’t grow well in these temperatures. If you had a spring garden growing with a frost or freeze event predicted, place a floating row cover or a sheet over the plants to prior to the cold temperatures to protect them from damage. If the cold will be a problem for multiple nights in a row, remove the row cover or sheet during the day once it has warmed up more and replace it at night. Those plants need sunlight and airflow for best growth, which they will not receive under cover.

If you didn’t get a row cover or sheet over the plants and freezing temperatures occurred, go out and inspect those plants afterward to see if they were damaged or killed. In some cases you might need to reseed. If it isn’t too late in the spring, you will still see a good crop from a second planting after frost.

Cold Temperature Injury

If your spring crops are planted too early and cold temperatures return, they could be injured. Most of the cold injury on plants will appear as black or dead leaves, water-soaked spots on the leaves, wilting, discoloration, or death.

Most cool season crops can withstand a frost of 31-33 degrees. Typically, temperatures from 26-31 degrees may burn the foliage on broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, onion, radish, and turnip. These temperatures will likely not kill the plants, but that depends on other factors such as growth stage and temperatures the plant has faced prior to the freeze. If the temperature suddenly drops to the freezing level when it has been warm, that can cause death. While plants growing in consistently cool weather with a drop lower into the freezing level are more likely to survive. Brussels sprouts, carrots, kale, and spinach can survive even lower freezing temperatures than 26, for the most part. (According to Texas A&M Extension)

If asparagus or rhubarb was up and growing prior to a freezing event, the growth may become limp and discolored. If that happens, just remove the bad stalks and discard them. They will not be suitable for consumption, but the plant will regrow new stalks that will be fine after desirable temperatures have returned.

Summer Crops

Wait until after the frost-free date to plant warm season crops so they aren’t harmed by a late frost. The average frost-free date for the Beatrice area is around April 27, but this is an average guideline. I like to wait until Mother’s Day weekend to plant my summer crops to avoid the common late frost we see.

Warm season vegetables for Nebraska include tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, cucumbers, zucchini, peas, beans, corn, watermelons, cantaloupe, pumpkins, gourds, squash, okra, and sweet potatoes.

