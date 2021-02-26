Starting a garden

To take the soil sample, take multiple samples from 10-15 locations throughout the garden and mix those together to get a uniform sample from across the whole garden. Use a soil probe or small shovel or garden trowel to take the samples. Each sample should include soil from the top 4-6 inches. Mix all of these smaller soil samples in a bucket and fill the sample bag from the mixture to mail off for diagnostics. The sample bag and information on mailing and pricing for soil samples can be obtained at your local Nebraska Extension office. After you get the sample together, mail it in and wait for the results which will help you determine what, if any, amendments should be added to your garden for best growth and production of your plants.

Starting Transplants Indoors

It is best to wait until after our last frost to plant transplants of warm season crops into the garden, I use Mother’s Day as a guide for when to plant outdoors. You can purchase plants from a nursery or you can start your own transplants indoors at home. It takes about 8 weeks to grow tomatoes and peppers from seed, so count backward from Mother’s Day to determine when to start the plants indoors. Don’t start your transplants too early or they will get too tall and spindly.