Starting construction

On March 4th & 5th Brent Ruiz, Ron Fehn, Alison, and myself went to Minneapolis to check out the new equipment that will be going into the new wellness room. Not only did we get to use the equipment (it's soo nice!) and pick out colors, we were able to tour the facility where it's manufactured. We can assure you, every piece is made with care!

March 7th was Moving Day. Some people doubted that we would be able to get everything moved from the old wellness and quick fit rooms to the gymnasium and that it would even fit, but with the help of some amazing volunteers, we did it! We have managed to condense about 75% of the Y into the gymnasium. Again, good thing we're all friends here. :)

We've hit a couple of snags along the way but are so very thankful for the patience of our members and staff. We appreciate those of you that have come to us with suggestions or needs that we didn't think of. Everyone that we've talked to this week has been so kind and excited to see progress taking place!

In the meantime, we feel like the building itself is letting out a sigh of relief and letting go. Just this week we've had a water heater malfunction, a pipe under a sink begin to leak (leak is an understatement), and the popcorn popper quit popping. And none of this was related to construction! Our building is so tired, and I imagine it's thankful for the upgrade.