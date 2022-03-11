Winter can sometimes be very long and boring, especially for a gardener. It is hard for us to stay indoors in the cold weather when we want to be outside working in our garden year-round. However, you can start your growing season early by starting seeds indoors. I have started this as a new hobby recently, and I really enjoy it.

Starting Seeds Indoors

When starting transplants, use good quality seed and a sterile soil or soil-less mixture. For growing media, you can use a potting soil, or a soil-less mixture that contains vermiculite, perlite, and/or peat moss. Choose growing media that is well-drained and has been moistened prior to planting into. Start the seeds in seed trays or other types of containers. You can reuse pots or seed trays from previous years, just make sure all equipment has been cleaned thoroughly prior to reuse.

Plants should be grown in temperatures between 70 and 75 degrees. Too cold or too warm can reduce the rate of germination or the plants may grow leggy or improperly. Seedlings need 12-16 hours of light per day. This light should be kept about 1 inch above the plants, as they grow, this light should be moved up with the seedlings. The light source can be as simple as a utility or shop light with one cool and one warm fluorescent bulb. I found a light with a built-in timer to run for 12 hours daily and has blue and pink lights for more intensity to help the plants grow properly.

Reading the Seed Packet

The seed packet will tell you everything you need to know about the plant. It tells you when to plant, how to plant, and when to harvest your fruit. Take a tomato seed packet for example, the plants should germinate from seed in 7-14 days and they need to be started 6-8 weeks prior to planting outdoors. I am looking at the information on a tomato called Mortgage Lifter, which takes 80 days to harvest from planting. Some years that are excessively hot or dry may push the maturation date back further. The label also tells you how far apart to plant your plants in the garden, stick to that because plants need correct spacing for airflow and to help reduce disease problems.

The seed packet also describes if your tomato is determinate or indeterminate. Determinate tomatoes grow to a certain size and only produce a certain number of tomatoes, while indeterminate tomatoes will continue to grow and produce throughout the season until frost. I prefer determinate tomatoes for cherry tomato varieties that I just enjoy for snacks. I don’t want those plants to grow so large and produce more tomatoes than what I need. I like to grow indeterminate tomatoes for the larger varieties that I use for canning to ensure I have plenty for my canning hobby.

The label will also tell you what the plant has for disease resistance. It is good to look for resistance to anthracnose, verticillium, and fusarium, among others. You can even find some varieties that are resistant to cracking.

When to Start Plants

It is best to wait until after our last frost to plant transplants of warm season crops into the garden. It takes about 8 weeks to grow tomatoes and peppers from seed, so count backward from Mother’s Day to determine when to start the plants indoors. Since Mother’s Day this year is on May 8, you can start tomatoes and peppers anytime now.

If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0