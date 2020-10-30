Staying safe in the water

A total of 71% of the world is water, children are 100% curious. Every day, about ten people die from unintentional drowning. Of these, two are children aged 14 or younger. Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury death for children 1 through 4 in the United States.
Teaching children how to be safe around water is not a luxury; it is a necessity. The Beatrice YMCA’s swim lesson program can help you make sure they learn essential water safety skills, which can open up a world of possibilities for them to satisfy their curiosity safely.
The YMCA’s swim lessons are the most accessible community resource to prevent drowning and encourage a lifelong enjoyment of swimming. The Y introduced the country to the concept of group swim lessons more than 100 years ago (1909), and each year, the Y teaches more than a million children invaluable water safety and swimming skills. As one of the largest community-based organizations in the country, the Y owns or manages over 2,000 pools. Thanks to its size and reach, the Y is in a unique position to help bridge the gap in the delivery of swim lessons and water safety education in the U.S.—especially in underserved communities.
The Beatrice Y has three general categories of swim lessons:
· Water Discovery develops water enrichment and aquatic readiness in children ages six months to two years. This category focuses on developing swim readiness skills through fun and confidence-building experiences. Parents also learn how to supervise children in the water, how to prevent accidents and how to plan for emergencies.
· Water Acclimation/Water Movement develops personal water safety and basic swimming skills in students of all ages. Swimmers develop a high level of comfort in the water by practicing safe water habits, engaging in underwater exploration, and learning how to swim to safety and exit if they fall into a body of water.
· Stroke Development introduces and refines stroke technique in older students (school age, teens and adults). Having mastered the fundamentals, students learn additional water safety skills and build stroke technique, developing skills that prevent chronic disease, increase social-emotional and cognitive well-being and foster a lifetime of physical activity.
Every year the Beatrice Y partners with the public school system to water test all of the second graders. Every year half of them cannot save themselves. Fortunately, through our Open Doors scholarships and donors in our community we are able offer free swim lessons to all of these second grade children, in an effort to save lives and give more exposure to the water.
Help keep your children safe. Drowning can happen nearly anywhere with standing water. But, as a parent or caregiver, you can’t keep your children sidelined. You need to equip them with the tools they need to be confident in and around water so they don’t lose out on the health benefits of exercise, the opportunities to bond with family and friends and the sense of accomplishment when they learn new skills.
The Beatrice Y had 1,400 people use our pool in September. Our pool isn’t just for swim lessons. It is enjoyed by lap swimmers, competitive swimmers, group exercise participants, families and so many more. The truth is, almost everyone can benefit from the water. It builds strength, is easy on the joints, it’s good for flexibility, torches calories, is heart healthy and good for your brain too.
As we approach our renovation we are super excited about the expansion of the pool viewing area. It will be a great place for pool parties, and for parents to watch their little swimmers progress to competitive swimmers. In addition to the pool viewing area there will be renovated locker rooms and two saunas off the pool deck. We are almost there! Your support is always greatly appreciated.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!