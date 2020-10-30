Staying safe in the water

A total of 71% of the world is water, children are 100% curious. Every day, about ten people die from unintentional drowning. Of these, two are children aged 14 or younger. Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury death for children 1 through 4 in the United States.

Teaching children how to be safe around water is not a luxury; it is a necessity. The Beatrice YMCA’s swim lesson program can help you make sure they learn essential water safety skills, which can open up a world of possibilities for them to satisfy their curiosity safely.

The YMCA’s swim lessons are the most accessible community resource to prevent drowning and encourage a lifelong enjoyment of swimming. The Y introduced the country to the concept of group swim lessons more than 100 years ago (1909), and each year, the Y teaches more than a million children invaluable water safety and swimming skills. As one of the largest community-based organizations in the country, the Y owns or manages over 2,000 pools. Thanks to its size and reach, the Y is in a unique position to help bridge the gap in the delivery of swim lessons and water safety education in the U.S.—especially in underserved communities.

The Beatrice Y has three general categories of swim lessons: