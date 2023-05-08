This past weekend was my first trail ride of the season. I traveled to Whiterock Conservancy near Coon Rapids, Iowa to volunteer for the NATRC (North American Trail Ride Conference) competitive ride.

I’ve been involved with this organization for over 20 years. First as a competitive rider and during the last several years as a secretary to a judge. From now until October I will spend one weekend a month camping and helping with a ride in Kansas, Iowa or Missouri.

I almost didn’t go, but I had committed to helping. We have one hold out for calving. A first-year heifer. There are a thousand different things that I could do if I had not traveled, but I had also been looking forward to seeing my friends and being away for the weekend.

It’s not easy to be away from the farm and my family. There’s more work for everyone when I’m not here to do chores and my dog certainly is not in favor of my absence.

But still, I have been working a lot of hours and I was exhausted. I needed a rest even if I had to travel three hours to find a few days of peace.

When I travel alone, I like to listen to audiobooks. Usually, I have one downloaded and ready to hit play, but this time I chose one I had already listened to during a previous drive.

I recognized the title and some of the introductory stories, but apparently I had not really heard it before or maybe I needed so desperately to hear it again and really understand the message from Nothing to Prove by Jenni Allen.

Allen is very skilled at delivering the message that we all strive to some degree, but as she told her story I quickly saw myself and heard God telling me again and again that I needed to stop striving to be perfect. Stop with people pleasing and trying to live up to impossible expectations.

She talked about using our gifts and being servants, but sometimes we do so with the wrong motives. It is not for the glory of God, but to build our own resumes. Is that what I’ve been doing?

I didn’t want to admit it, but just last week I ran across a pamphlet on workaholism. Was God trying to tell me something?

Seriously, what is wrong with me? I just drove three hours to volunteer working at a trail ride. Even my relaxation is work! Perhaps it was when my husband commented to someone that the only time he sees me is when we’re choring at the farm.

Allen further talked about confessing our sin of striving and at the end of the book noted that we could only abide with Him. Believe in Him, pray and love others. That is all we need to do? She talked about fear, freedom, pain and suffering and it all made so much sense to me.

She wrote about grace and examples of people that extended grace.

My mother-in-law, Vera, is this person in my life. While I traveled to Iowa to work, I was able to spend a few hours with her. I hadn’t seen her since before Covid and I loved the short few hours that I had with her.

I didn’t think about work during our time. I just enjoyed the peace, quiet and the grace that Vera unselfishly extends.

I’m starting again with the advice of my trail riding friend mentioned in a clinic.

“Start where you are with what you have and do what you can.”