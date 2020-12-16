Stress-free dessert for the non-baker

During any other year, we would be in the thick of potluck season: that wonderful time of year when I fantasize about all the pies, pastries, cakes and cookies I probably won’t get around to making—again.

I could blame my young children, or my full-time job, or any other number of grown-up responsibilities for the lack of delicious baked goods coming out of my kitchen.

However, I think at the age of 32, it’s probably safe to say that, for me, baking for enjoyment might always be aspirational. Who knows.

For now, I’ll toss it on my “that’d be a fun hobby” heap, along with pick-up tennis games, crafting, gardening, and cycling.

Armed with a pie plate and an oven, I set out a couple years ago to find the perfect potluck dessert for a non-baker.

I wanted to find a recipe I could slap together with a few pantry staples that everyone would “ooooh” and “aaaah” at, not knowing how truly simple it was to make.

And, boy, did I find a good one.

Since I can’t be the only person out there who feels the pressure to impress but the squeeze for time, I thought I’d share my go-to recipe.