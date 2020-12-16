 Skip to main content
Stress-free dessert for the non-baker
Stress-free dessert for the non-baker

Tara Dunker

 Scott Koperski

During any other year, we would be in the thick of potluck season: that wonderful time of year when I fantasize about all the pies, pastries, cakes and cookies I probably won’t get around to making—again.

I could blame my young children, or my full-time job, or any other number of grown-up responsibilities for the lack of delicious baked goods coming out of my kitchen.

However, I think at the age of 32, it’s probably safe to say that, for me, baking for enjoyment might always be aspirational. Who knows.

For now, I’ll toss it on my “that’d be a fun hobby” heap, along with pick-up tennis games, crafting, gardening, and cycling.

Armed with a pie plate and an oven, I set out a couple years ago to find the perfect potluck dessert for a non-baker.

I wanted to find a recipe I could slap together with a few pantry staples that everyone would “ooooh” and “aaaah” at, not knowing how truly simple it was to make. 

And, boy, did I find a good one.

Since I can’t be the only person out there who feels the pressure to impress but the squeeze for time, I thought I’d share my go-to recipe.

This Pear Clafouti (pronounced kla-FOO-tee or kla-foo-TEE) is a fun take on a traditional French dessert and is just the thing you need to fool people into thinking you’re oh so fancy.

Pear Clafouti (Recipe from stirlist.com, contributed by Johnna Hall, MS, RD, LMNT)

Ingredients

● Butter (to butter dish)

● 2 ripe Bartlett pears, cored and sliced

● 1/3 cup + 1 tbsp granulated sugar (divided)

● 3 large eggs

● 1 cup milk or half & half

● 1 tsp vanilla

● 3/4 cup flour

● Powdered sugar (optional)

● Whipped cream (optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Butter a 9-inch pie plate, distribute pear slices evenly over the bottom and sprinkle with 1 tbsp sugar.

3. In a medium bowl, add remaining sugar, eggs, milk, and vanilla. Whisk vigorously until frothy, about 2 minutes. Stir in flour.

4. Pour batter over pears. Bake for 30 minutes or until puffed and golden brown.

5. If desired, dust with powdered sugar. Serve immediately, with a dollop of whipped cream.

Check out stirlist.com, by RD Amber, for more great recipes developed by Nebraska dietitians.

If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu.

