Stuck in hard places

This past weekend my brother, sister-in-law, husband and I built what seemed like ten miles of fence so the cows could enjoy the corn stalks. In reality, it was less than one mile. But it was hard work, hot and windy.
Also, pounding the posts into the hard ground was difficult. I can’t even count the number of times that the hammer slipped off and hit my thumb. There are noticeable bruises on my left hand.
On Sunday the same hand got stuck in between the bulk bin and a pounding post. Two hard pieces of metal. I doubt that there is any real damage beyond bruises, but it hurts.
But really, I’m feeling like more than my left hand is stuck in the middle of hard places. Maybe some of you are stuck in the middle of your own hard place?
My husband and I are in the middle of learning how to be parents to a teenager. In fairness, Luke is learning what it means to be a teenager and what imagining more independence.
My mom, who has lived in assisted living for almost a year as a result of progressing Alzheimers, has been struggling with the limitations that Covid has placed on the facility. This week has been more even more difficult. I know that she is stuck in the middle of hard right now and there is little I can do to help her.
After two months of a newborn baby, my daughter is learning what motherhood involves and in some ways, she is stuck in the middle of her own hard right now. Not that she would change anything about her beautiful baby and new family, but breastfeeding and lack of sleep is difficult. Again, very little I can do to help.
My mother-in-law and father-in-law have both had some health problems and are currently residing in rehab in hopes that they will be able to return home soon. They are dealing with their own hard right now.
These are tough situations, but nothing like the hard that I read about in the news or on my Facebook feed. People who are waiting to hear a prognosis for illness or maybe they’re figuring out their next chapter after a hard loss.
Maybe it’s a job, a relationship or a stage of life. Sometimes we have little to no control over our situation and sometimes life is just hard. But sometimes we can get stuck.
“Feeling stuck in life is like being trapped in a corner with nowhere to turn, while the rest of the world seems to function normally.” (Brooke Hollowell)
Hollowell suggest six steps to getting unstuck.
1. Let Go. Forgive yourself and others, drop the blame, release the past and give yourself full permission to blossom into whatever it is you desire to become.
2. Get clear on what’s important. Re-center yourself on the people and things that do actually matter to you can help you realign the actions you take every day.
3. Release the need to do and be everything. (This is something I work on every day!) Say “yes” to yourself and “no” to everything else.
4. Uncover your passions and purpose.
5. Create a vision and big picture of what you want.
6. Shift your mindset and shift everything. “What we think determines what happens to us, so if we want to change our lives, we need to stretch our minds. (Wayne Dyer)
If you’re feeling stuck in the middle of hard, try to remember that “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.” (Albert Einstein)
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!