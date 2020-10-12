Stuck in hard places

This past weekend my brother, sister-in-law, husband and I built what seemed like ten miles of fence so the cows could enjoy the corn stalks. In reality, it was less than one mile. But it was hard work, hot and windy.

Also, pounding the posts into the hard ground was difficult. I can’t even count the number of times that the hammer slipped off and hit my thumb. There are noticeable bruises on my left hand.

On Sunday the same hand got stuck in between the bulk bin and a pounding post. Two hard pieces of metal. I doubt that there is any real damage beyond bruises, but it hurts.

But really, I’m feeling like more than my left hand is stuck in the middle of hard places. Maybe some of you are stuck in the middle of your own hard place?

My husband and I are in the middle of learning how to be parents to a teenager. In fairness, Luke is learning what it means to be a teenager and what imagining more independence.

My mom, who has lived in assisted living for almost a year as a result of progressing Alzheimers, has been struggling with the limitations that Covid has placed on the facility. This week has been more even more difficult. I know that she is stuck in the middle of hard right now and there is little I can do to help her.