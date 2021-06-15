Summer grazing efficiencies

It is no secret that rainfall and humidity aid in the quality and quantity of summer forage production. However, these two factors also contribute to the fly populations. Not only do large fly populations cause irritation that creates devastating production losses, but also spread infectious bovine keratoconjunctivitis (IBK), more commonly known as pinkeye. Pinkeye is a highly contagious disease that promotes inflammation of the cornea and conjunctiva portions of the eye. The occurrence of pinkeye increases in the spring and peaks in the summer months before decreasing in the fall. The severity of pinkeye ranges from mild to severe, can cause blindness if left untreated, and will likely cause significant reductions in performance of cattle.

Calves who have been plagued with pink eye will weigh as much as 60 pounds lighter on sale day. Once pinkeye begins to spread in a herd it can be difficult to contain, making it paramount for producers to mitigate risk factors. Face flies are attracted to the excessive tearing of the eye caused by the irritation. They then pick up the causative bacteria of pinkeye and begin transferring it to other animals, with the ability to infect several animals in the same day. Therefore, it is important to address these symptoms immediately before exponential growth causes significant production losses.