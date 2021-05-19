Supplemental summer mineral for cattle

As the pastures of the Great Plains begin to grow new life, return to that wonderful, lush color we all love so much, and the smell of spring rain begins to fill the air, cattle will be turned out for summer graze out. Generally, beef producers supplement cattle on grass with free choice mineral to meet nutrient requirements when they are not supplementing with other feedstuffs. Different landscapes and varying soil types require specific variations of mineral levels. The old days of the consistent feeding of the classic 12-12-12 mineral are a thing of the past, and producers are putting priority into selecting the proper mineral supplementation to fit their landscape and cattle.

Typically, in confinement fed scenarios a nutritionist can build a diet to ensure adequate mineral supplementation is delivered at concise levels. When cattle are out on pasture the majority of their nutrient intake comes from forage, but some will come from water or a supplement that may be provided. Therefore, it is important to test forages to ensure an understanding what cattle might be lacking, so that a sufficient mineral program can be implemented.