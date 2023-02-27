During the last couple of weeks, I’ve been thinking a lot about community. Not just the places that we live, although very relevant with my family’s recent move, but also the people that we live with and love.

In the week before our move a friend of Dave’s offered a 20-foot enclosed trailer which we loaded full only twice, but without it would have had to make about 100 trips to Harbine to our new home.

About a week prior to the big move day, I was visiting with a friend at church when she began asking specifics and said no more than “I’m on it.” A few days later she texted and said a few men from the church would be there Saturday morning with a trailer and trucks. Another friend would bring lunch for everyone, and she would bring our family supper that evening.

In two-and-a-half hours the seven men had loaded all of our furniture and unloaded it and the first big trailer at the house.

Throughout last week other friends and family helped us load the remaining items and Thursday when we left our 15th Street home in Beatrice with the final load, I think we cried. Some of it was exhaustion, but there was more.

Parts of our community, people who love us, had come together to help us where they could. They packed, lifted heavy boxes and hauled mattresses up a flight of stairs.

Others provided tasty food to nourish our bodies through some very challenging days.

Others prayed for us and still others promised help in the future. (Because there is still a lot of work to do at the new house.)

Every part of our community played a role in helping us make our dreams come true and ending a 12-year campaign that I’ve had in moving closer to my cows and the farm where I find peace.

My daughter had posted photos on Facebook from the day and talked about the benefits of community. She said she felt like the people of her generation may be missing out on that sense of being a part of something.

I thought about my community even more when I went to a Teammates event on Saturday. They shared quotes from youth talking about what having a mentor means to them. There was also a time that mentors talked about what the students had taught them.

This might sound a little strange, but in the past two weeks I’ve learned more about community than in the previous 14 years of working as a coalition director.

Community is about support. Loving those around us like God loves us. Sometimes that might mean helping and, in my case, receiving help in a way I didn’t even know I needed.

How can you provide support in your community? What kind of help do you need?

I read this story recently and thought it another example of community.

“There was a farmer who grew excellent quality corn. Every year he won the award for the best grown corn.

On year a newspaper reporter interviewed him and learned something interesting about how he grew it. The reporter discovered that he shared his seed corn with his neighbors.”

The story talks about cross pollination and sharing, but the moral of the story is this:

“Those who want to live meaningfully and well must help enrich the lives of others, for the value of a life is measured by the lives it touches. And those who choose to be happy must help others find happiness.”

I hope you think about your communities.