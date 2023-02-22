Lub, dub. Lub, dub. Lub, dub—the reliable sound of your heart pumping away as you read the newspaper.

My friend, Brittany Spieker, Extension Educator in northeast Nebraska, wrote a nice article for American Heart Month she said I could share with my southeast Nebraska friends. So, I owe my thanks to Brittany for the wealth of information she shares about the organ we so often take for granted.

You likely already know how to keep your heart healthy—eat a balanced diet, move your body, quit smoking, schedule regular wellness checks, drink plenty of water, get adequate sleep, and manage your stress. Setting all that aside, let’s take a look at what makes your heart such a wonder in the first place.

From the time it started, until it beats its last, your heart will likely beat more than 2.5 billion times over the course of your life. It pushes blood through 60,000 miles of vessels all day, every day. To say your heart works harder than any other muscle in your body is an understatement.

Without you giving it a single thought, your heart pumps blood—carrying oxygen, nutrients, and other life-sustaining things—to every necessary part of your body. And if it wasn’t for your heart, the carbon dioxide your blood picks up wouldn’t make it very far on its journey to your lungs for removal every time you blow out a breath.

Doing all this, and more, it’s hard to believe your heart is as small as your two fists. It calls the center of your chest home, although it does slightly favor the left side. It’s nestled between your lungs, behind your breastbone, and protected by your ribcage.

Your heart has four chambers—two atria and two ventricles. These chambers move blood along its pathway. It also has four valves that separate the chambers and the arteries connected to the heart. Valves keep order within the system—reminding blood it needs to keep with the flow of traffic. This prevents any backups or backflow.

With its own power supply, your heart is self-sustaining. You can thank your sinoatrial node (your natural pacemaker) for that. This consistent electrical supply keeps your heart beating right on time.

Stimulated by this electric system, blood from the body enters the right side of your heart. It then exits to move on to your lungs to pick up oxygen, enters back into the left side of your heart, and exits again to be released back into the body via your aorta (the body’s largest artery). From there, your blood vessels assist in transportation throughout the body. Then, the process begins again—a continuous loop.

What’s even more amazing is that your heart is handling all this in stride, all at the same time—multitasking at its finest.

While this quick study on your heart is clearly oversimplified, hopefully it’s reminded you to show it some love before American Heart Month is out.