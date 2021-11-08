Thankfulness in the predictable

Predictable. For all of the chaos and fun that the animals in my life and my family usually provide, my days have become predictable.

This fall there have been no interesting stories of my cows marching down the road to go have coffee at the local diner after escaping from the stalks. They haven’t even wondered off and upon the threat of relocating Catch-me-if-you-can Katie to the sale barn, she has stayed in the confines of the fence.

I guess I have been pet sitting for my brother’s dogs while they were on vacation this week. Prince has been sick, but he takes his medicine better than my 26-year-old daughter ever did. Duncan is a bed hog and I often end up sleeping sideways, but so is my Buddy, so that’s not very interesting.

All three of the horses seem to be getting along and enjoying the fall sunshine in their home lot. That’s not always the case. Sophie and Bandit are in love most of the time, but they have lovers quarrels and bite at each other occasionally. Sadie is just a bully and will often steal Bandit’s food.

I don’t even have any fun family stories to share except of Carter. He’s always busy and doing the unexpected.

On Sunday afternoons, I like to watch a movie and relax a bit before I start preparing for the week ahead, but I noticed yesterday that even my romantic comedies are predictable. Boy meets girl, they discover common interest or rekindle a romance, there’s usually some kind of huge misunderstanding, and finally they work out the problem and live happily ever after. Predictable!

November is typically a time when people count their blessings. Some people like to do a thankfulness journal or do some kind of activity that culminates on Thanksgiving Day that reminds them of all they have to be thankful for in their life.

I guess I do this weekly in my calendar. There’s an opportunity to journal on a variety of things at the end of every week and my answers are predictable.

I’m not saying that the conventional or the expected is boring. During this season of my life, predictable has been a reminder for me not to take anything for granted.

As my Facebook memories popup I am reminded of fun events as my kids were growing, time together with family and friends, and harvest. There are a lot of memories this time of year that remind me of time with my dad in the fields and my mom cooking our favorite foods.

It’s kind of strange to see the progression sometimes. Twelve years ago today I was helping dad finish cutting corn. Eleven years ago this week I was asking for prayer for my dad’s surgery at UNMC. Eight years ago we had just finished our first harvest without dad.

Two years ago my mom had surgery and went to live in a care facility in October.

Those memories have helped me appreciate the predictable in my life and cherish the memories of the ordinary days.

“Life is so short. We spend so much time sweating the small stuff; worrying, complaining, gossiping, comparing, wishing, wanting and waiting for something bigger and better instead of focusing on all the simple blessings that surround us every day. Life is so fragile and all it takes is a single moment to change everything you take for granted. Focus on what’s important and be grateful! You are blessed! (Melanie Koulouris)

This year be thankful for the predictable, ordinary moments and don’t take a single blessing for granted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0