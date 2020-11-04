Thanksgiving do’s and don’ts

Speaking of protein, let’s talk turkey.

Buying fresh? Make your purchase only one to two days out. This is the length of time a fresh, whole turkey can be safely kept in the fridge before cooking.

Buying frozen? Make your purchase ahead of time, knowing that thawing in the fridge may take a few days. For a 5-12 pound turkey, it will take 1-3 days. For a 12-16 pound turkey, it will take 3-4 days. For a 16-20 pound turkey, it will take 4-5 days.

Once thawed, cook your turkey to an internal temperature of 165 degrees F.

Use a calibrated food thermometer to check three spots to ensure this temperature is reached throughout: the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the thigh and the innermost part of the wing.

With a safe turkey, you can turn your attention to the all-important don’ts.

Do not leave your prepared dishes out at room temperature. Cold and hot dishes left in the temperature danger zone for two or more hours should be tossed, not eaten or saved for later.

Do not allow friends and family to refill their plates using personal utensils. This is a surefire way of spreading foodborne germs. Instead, provide separate serving utensils for each dish.