 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanksgiving do’s and don’ts
View Comments

Thanksgiving do’s and don’ts

{{featured_button_text}}
Tara Dunker

Tara Dunker

 Scott Koperski

In true 2020 fashion, your Thanksgiving plans are likely looking a little different this year.

While the Centers for Disease Control holiday recommendations are not one-size-fits-all, you may be considering scaling back your gatherings, or hosting them outside, to prevent further spread of COVID-19. 

With these hybrid celebrations leading to many first-time holiday cooks, get up-to-speed on making food safety a key ingredient from start to finish.

Food safety starts at the grocery store with something as simple as cleaning your shopping cart. Make good use of those sanitary wipes next to the cart corral. My preschooler’s hand washing skills are terrible, and she may have sat in that cart before you grabbed it.

Got a long shopping list? Start with the room-temperature foods. Picking up cold and frozen foods at the end of your shopping trip keeps those foods out of the temperature danger zone—41 degrees F to 135 degrees F—where bacteria like to grow.

When organizing your cart, keep raw protein separate from fresh produce. Keeping the juices of raw protein from dripping on other foods helps avoid the spread of foodborne germs.

When you get to the checkout, you’ll be asked if you’d like your raw protein wrapped separately. Give a resounding yes.

Speaking of protein, let’s talk turkey.

Buying fresh? Make your purchase only one to two days out. This is the length of time a fresh, whole turkey can be safely kept in the fridge before cooking.

Buying frozen? Make your purchase ahead of time, knowing that thawing in the fridge may take a few days. For a 5-12 pound turkey, it will take 1-3 days. For a 12-16 pound turkey, it will take 3-4 days. For a 16-20 pound turkey, it will take 4-5 days. 

Once thawed, cook your turkey to an internal temperature of 165 degrees F. 

Use a calibrated food thermometer to check three spots to ensure this temperature is reached throughout: the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the thigh and the innermost part of the wing.

With a safe turkey, you can turn your attention to the all-important don’ts.

Do not leave your prepared dishes out at room temperature. Cold and hot dishes left in the temperature danger zone for two or more hours should be tossed, not eaten or saved for later.

Do not allow friends and family to refill their plates using personal utensils. This is a surefire way of spreading foodborne germs. Instead, provide separate serving utensils for each dish.

Finally, discard or freeze Thanksgiving leftovers after three to four days in the fridge. For more Thanksgiving food safety tips, visit food.unl.edu/thanksgiving.

And a happy, healthy, safe Thanksgiving to you and yours.

If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Staying safe in the water

  • Updated

A total of 71% of the world is water, children are 100% curious. Every day, about ten people die from unintentional drowning. Of these, two ar…

Columnists

Winter wildlife feeding

  • Updated

Even though winter is almost two months away, we were reminded this past week of how it works with the arrival of a couple inches of snow and …

Columnists

Choosing to be happy

  • Updated

A couple weeks ago I wrote about how sometimes life is just hard. Right now is one of those times for a lot of people that I know.

Columnists

Are you getting enough protein?

  • Updated

As I sit here soaking up every last bit of snuggles during my final week of maternity leave, I thought I’d revisit everyone’s favorite nutrien…

Local View: A perfect time to grow
Columnists

Local View: A perfect time to grow

We’ve learned a lot about the pandemic. How this ends depends on human behavior. Things are getting worse. This winter will bring greater loss of life than we’ve seen so far. We need to make major efforts to improve things now.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News