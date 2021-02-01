The art of listening

Last week I spent a couple days attending a virtual webinar on mentoring. This conference is held annually during January, National Mentoring Month, in Washington, D.C., however with Covid most events are held virtually, if possible.
The presenters were all very knowledgeable, in their field, and the information was good, but two days in front of a computer screen was a lot. It was hard to sit and listen without distraction even when I was interested in the topic.
But as I was trying to block out the noise around me, it occurred to me – why is this so hard? It seemed like the more intent I was on really hearing and understanding the speakers, the more difficult it became.
One of the presentations I was really looking forward to was on the topic of social-emotional learning.
“SEL is an integral part of education and human development. It is the process through which all young people and adults acquire and apply the knowledge, skills, and attitudes to develop healthy identities, manage emotions and achieve personal and collective goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain supportive relationships, and make responsible and caring decisions.” (CASEL)
It’s a topic that becomes more relevant as the pandemic stretches on. It’s important for the mentors that I train in Teammates and more important for the youth in our schools and in our homes.
What stood out to me in the session was the process of identifying emotions began with listening. Really hearing what the person was saying beyond the words that they were using.
He displayed the Chinese symbol for listening which includes six separate symbols to represent one word. It includes ear, king, you, eyes, undivided attention, and heart.
According to The Leadership Blog, this is the translation:
You: When others are talking you as the listener play an equal role for the communication to be effective. If you are not playing your part the message may be confused or lost.
Eyes: Listen with your eyes. Maintain eye contact as you listen, observe the physiology and body language of the speaker. You will pick up on so much more that is being communicated as you become more observant and interested in the speaker.
Undivided Attention: Give the speaker your undivided attention. Don’t become distracted by other people or by technology.
Heart: Listen with your heart, be open to their opinion and their logic even if it differs from yours. Take time to understand their view point before responding.
King: Treat the speaker like royalty. Imagine that they are the most important person in the world and give them the respect and attention that they deserve.
Ear: Finally listen with your ear. Take time to listen to the exact words, phrases and tone of the communication.
What is the piece that is intentionally missing from the symbol? The mouth.
I began to wonder “do I really listen?” No! I hear, but I seldom listen.
I couldn’t make it through that workshop without checking email, giving my attention to noise outside my office or making a list of things that needed to be done over the weekend.
I know it’s not just my Covid brain that has trouble focusing on what’s important. It’s not being intentional about listening.
What’s more frustrating to me is that so much about building relationships and being a good human begins with listening, I feel.
What about you? Do you listen?
“The most basic human need is to understand and to be understood. The best way to understand people is to listen to them.” (Ralph G. Nichols)