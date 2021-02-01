The art of listening

What stood out to me in the session was the process of identifying emotions began with listening. Really hearing what the person was saying beyond the words that they were using.

He displayed the Chinese symbol for listening which includes six separate symbols to represent one word. It includes ear, king, you, eyes, undivided attention, and heart.

According to The Leadership Blog, this is the translation:

You: When others are talking you as the listener play an equal role for the communication to be effective. If you are not playing your part the message may be confused or lost.

Eyes: Listen with your eyes. Maintain eye contact as you listen, observe the physiology and body language of the speaker. You will pick up on so much more that is being communicated as you become more observant and interested in the speaker.

Undivided Attention: Give the speaker your undivided attention. Don’t become distracted by other people or by technology.

Heart: Listen with your heart, be open to their opinion and their logic even if it differs from yours. Take time to understand their view point before responding.