The challenge of Christmas

“Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall call his name Immanuel” (which means, God with us). - Matthew 1:23

One thing I learned from the late great Yogi Berra is, “It ain’t over till it’s over.” That saying applies, not just to sports, but also to life. It also applies to Christmas.

It was a challenging sort of Christmas at my house. None of our four sons was home, by design; it just was not wise during a pandemic to crowd together in a house. We mailed and delivered gifts. We Zoomed. It was difficult, but we made the most of it.

And now Christmas is over. Or is it?

According to the church calendar, Christmas ends, for most churches, with Epiphany. That is “Wise Man Day,” January 6. Some churches stretch Christmas to the second Sunday in January. In the old days, Christmastide ended at Candlemas, in early February! (Wouldn’t the tree get a little dry by then?)

There is a way, though, that Christmas does not ever end. Christmas brings Immanuel, “God With Us.” That same God has promised, “I will never leave you; never will I forsake you (Hebrews 13:5b).” We can’t stuff that God back into a box with the tinsel and ornaments.