The combine ride

In the early days of my ministry in Nebraska, I found out that many pastors spend time with farmers during harvest by riding in combines. I was intrigued and frankly super excited to hear this news. I grew up on a farm in Southern Illinois and I have fond memories of the corn harvest. One of the highlights was “swimming” in the harvested corn kernels with my sister. The opportunity I had been waiting for finally arrived last Thursday afternoon. I drove out to a corn field and rode in a combine. It was amazing!

Combines are amazing pieces of machinery. It doesn’t take long for the corn head to take down the stalks and all that’s left are those little kernels of Nebraska gold. Watching those beautiful kernels being transferred from the combine to the grain truck was mesmerizing. There is something very meditative about the harvesting process. Farmers spend a lot of time in those combines, slowly driving up and down the field, making sure every corn stalk is harvested. As you look out of the windshield, you see rows of corn, trees, deer, birds, and rabbits. Riding in a combine is an opportunity to slow down and experience the song of praise the God’s creation sings every day.

Psalm 96:11-12 states, “Let the heavens be glad, and let the earth rejoice; let the sea roar, and all that fills it; let the field exult, and everything in it. Then shall all the trees of the forest sing for joy.” My ride in the combine on Thursday afternoon was a reminder that creation is constantly singing and rejoicing, offering praise and worship to the Creator. I get so caught up in worries, stress, and fear, that I forget to stop, pay attention, and listen to song of creation and sing along. Riding in the combine gave me an opportunity to hit the pause button on the busyness of life, the stress of the pandemic, and the tension in our country. Once that pause button was pressed, all I had to do was sit back, enjoy the ride, and savor the beauty that surrounds me.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0