The importance of forgiveness

In the letter of St. Paul to the Thessalonians 5:16-24 he declares to us: Rejoice always; Pray without ceasing; Give thanks; Do not quench the Spirit; Do not despise; Test everything; Refrain from every kind of evil.

Words to consider as we approach through Advent the celebration of Christmas. Christians celebrate the season of Advent as a time of preparation and renewal toward the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ in time and human history as well as be reminded of the preparation in our personal lives for His return to us and our coming to Him.

What will He find in the hearts of the people of this world should he come today? Sadly He may encounter hearts affected by the polarization that seems to have taken up residence in many facets and areas of our daily encounters. For every person who holds one view there is another who holds the opposite. This season marks in the lives of many a time to focus on charity, tolerance, great humility or deeper appreciation. When these have been abandoned or neglected then judgment, pride, hardness and blame seem to move in.