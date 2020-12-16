The importance of forgiveness

In the letter of St. Paul to the Thessalonians 5:16-24 he declares to us: Rejoice always; Pray without ceasing; Give thanks; Do not quench the Spirit; Do not despise; Test everything; Refrain from every kind of evil.
Words to consider as we approach through Advent the celebration of Christmas. Christians celebrate the season of Advent as a time of preparation and renewal toward the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ in time and human history as well as be reminded of the preparation in our personal lives for His return to us and our coming to Him.
What will He find in the hearts of the people of this world should he come today? Sadly He may encounter hearts affected by the polarization that seems to have taken up residence in many facets and areas of our daily encounters. For every person who holds one view there is another who holds the opposite. This season marks in the lives of many a time to focus on charity, tolerance, great humility or deeper appreciation. When these have been abandoned or neglected then judgment, pride, hardness and blame seem to move in.
Do we remember how to disagree while still loving our neighbor? Are we making enemies out of one another rather than healthy education of a point of view? Can we maintain the dignity and respect due each person with whom we may have a difference? Advent helps us reflect that Christ was born to us as the Prince of Peace and that as we hark the herald of the Angels we seek to refresh our hearts in this blessed peace that leads us to find in the face of every neighbor, every stranger the Jesus who came to show us how to be merciful, how to forgive and how to find lasting joy.
St. Pauls’ ending verses in this passage exhort a blessing from our God: May the God of peace make you perfectly holy and may you entirely, spirit, soul and body be preserved blameless for the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you to all who offer inspiration and motivation as we move toward Christmas to be people of good cheer, healing and hope. Your response to the movement of Holy Spirit to fulfill the words of St. Paul are the counterweight of positivity we need.
