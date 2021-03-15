Over the last several years and lessons learned at the farm, I can sometimes get going on a thread of complaints. My brother usually responds by say, “Yeah, but did anyone die?” This usually puts things in perspective for me.
However, after last Sunday I don’t think that he will use that phrase anymore. Both of us could have died.
I had hosted and participated in a training all day on Saturday and that left only Sunday morning to tag and vaccinate our newest calves. My plan was to get it done and hopefully, I could make it to church on time.
But it didn’t work out like I planned, although our experience with the mad momma cow brought us both closer to God.
It was windy, but a beautiful sunny morning. Most of the new babies were out in the large lot preparing to nap in the sun. Their mommas were at their side.
Normally we would bring the babies in to the barn behind the gates for tagging, however, we were in a hurry and getting ten calves and their mothers to cooperate didn’t seem probable. So we just carried our tote from calf-to-calf.
My brother held the calf down and administered the vaccinations. My sister-in-law loaded the syringes, and I prepared the ear tagger. Three shots and a tag usually went quick and barely gave the mother cow time to get concerned.
Until we got to Helen and her calf, Miranda Lambert.
Helen was historically a little cranky after she had her calf, but every year it has gotten a little more intense. There will not be a next year.
She became concerned even before my brother had the calf on the ground. Her momma hum became a bellar and we should have backed off at that point.
It wasn’t thirty seconds before she hit Larry and ran him over, hit me and ran me over. Not being satisfied, she came back and hit me again trying to grind me into the ground with her head. My sister-in-law watched in horror unable to do anything to stop the violence.
It was the most terrifying ten seconds of my life!
Helen took Miranda and left the area while we laid gasping for air on the ground. I was doing a body scan and assessing for broken bones and blood. Suddenly I became very aware that I was happy to be alive and praising God for sparing both of our lives.
Ice was applied and as I made my way home, I could feel the lumps on my head expanding and the swelling in my feet, legs and hip. After pealing off my clothes, I found a hoof-sized bruise and cut on my backside that was already a deep purple.
By Monday I was still finding new bruising, but the only broken bones were a few toes. A week later, I’m a lovely shade of yellow-green over the majority of my lover body, but I’m healing.
My brother said his knee finally popped back into place after a couple days.
We are both fortunate to have limped away from that experience and an email from a friend a couple days later reminded me that it could have gone differently.
All of this could have been avoided if we would have done things differently.
I pray that none of you are ever faced with an angry momma cow, but I was reminded:
1. God is good.
2. Shortcuts are not worth the risk.
3. Time is precious.
“Time has a wonderful way of showing us what really matters.” Unknown