The mad momma cow

Until we got to Helen and her calf, Miranda Lambert.

Helen was historically a little cranky after she had her calf, but every year it has gotten a little more intense. There will not be a next year.

She became concerned even before my brother had the calf on the ground. Her momma hum became a bellar and we should have backed off at that point.

It wasn’t thirty seconds before she hit Larry and ran him over, hit me and ran me over. Not being satisfied, she came back and hit me again trying to grind me into the ground with her head. My sister-in-law watched in horror unable to do anything to stop the violence.

It was the most terrifying ten seconds of my life!

Helen took Miranda and left the area while we laid gasping for air on the ground. I was doing a body scan and assessing for broken bones and blood. Suddenly I became very aware that I was happy to be alive and praising God for sparing both of our lives.

Ice was applied and as I made my way home, I could feel the lumps on my head expanding and the swelling in my feet, legs and hip. After pealing off my clothes, I found a hoof-sized bruise and cut on my backside that was already a deep purple.