The magic of beans

I’d like to propose a much-needed addition to our list of official, and unofficial, state nicknames.

Here are the past and current ones I found with a quick Google search:

● “The Cornhusker State” (Official)

● “The Tree Planters State”

● “The Beef State”

● “The Bug-Eating State”

● “The Antelope State”

● “The Blackwater State”

I have no issue with these. Well, maybe I don’t love that bug-eating one, but what about “The Dry Bean State”? Hear me out.

Or I should say, hear former Senator Ben Nelson out: “Nebraska accounts for the majority of the U.S. Great Northern crop, which means if you’re eating baked beans in Boston, Senate Bean Soup in Washington, a cassoulet in Paris, a vegetarian stew in San Francisco, or white bean chili in Dallas, and they’re made from Great Northern Beans, chances are they were grown in Nebraska.”

According to the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission, our great state has been a leader in the dry bean industry since production began in the 1920s, with over 1 billion servings of dry beans produced annually.

While Great Northerns come out on top with Nebraska ranking #1 in U.S. production, our growers are also #2 in pinto and light red kidney bean production and #4 in overall dry bean production.

Do you see the dry bean-shaped hole in our list of state nicknames?

While Nebraska has been a big player on the ‘bean scene’ in recent decades, dry beans were originally domesticated more than 7,000 years ago by the Native people of South America and present-day Mexico.

Now, when you’re eating this delicious White Chicken Chili with family and friends, you can also dazzle them with your dry bean knowledge.

White Chicken Chili (adapted from who-knows-where by Tara Dunker)

● 1-2 lb boneless skinless chicken tenders (If you prefer more meat, go with 2 lbs.)

● 1 small yellow onion, diced

● 2 Tbsp minced garlic

● 2 Tbsp dried cilantro

● 2 tsps cumin

● 1 tsp chili powder

● 1 tsp pepper

● 1 8-ounce can diced green chiles

● 2 15-ounce cans Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed

● 1 15-ounce can whole kernel corn, drained

● 1 10.5-ounce can low-sodium cream of chicken soup

● 24 ounces low-sodium chicken broth

● (Optional) 4-8 ounces cream cheese

● (Optional) Toppings of shredded cheese, sour cream and corn chips

1. Add chicken, onion, garlic, cilantro, cumin, chili powder and pepper to the slow cooker.

2. Top with chiles, beans, corn, cream soup and broth.

3. Turn the slow cooker to high for 4 hours, or until the chicken is cooked through (proper internal temperature is 165 degrees F).

4. Using tongs or a set of forks, shred the chicken and stir to combine with the soup.

5. At this point, you already have a delicious soup, but I love to stir in 8 ounces of cream cheese for good measure (cut into cubes for easier melting).

6. Serve with your favorite toppings and enjoy!

If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or follow along with her blog @nourishingthegoodlife on Facebook.

