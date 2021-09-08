The new neighborhood playground

If we’re being honest, sometimes the world can feel like a depressingly dark place.

Anger. Violence. Disaster. Hopelessness. Misinformation. Hatred.

How can we love our neighbors, when our neighbors don’t even subscribe to the same understanding of reality that we do?

I serve a church community in transition. We want to love our neighbors, to reach out, to have those life giving conversations. We want to know our neighbors enough that we can help support them in real ways.

But in this time where there is so much to drive us apart, how can we come back to a hopeful place of community? How do we bridge those incredibly vast chasms of misunderstanding? How do we love people who may hate us for who we are or what we believe or what we look like or who we love or how we may vote?

So what can we do? We build bridges. Or, more specifically, we build a playground.

And we’ve found that even the process of building the playground has brought neighbors together, with Kyle Holloway of Scout Troop 221 organizing and overseeing the playground work as a part of his Eagle Scout project.