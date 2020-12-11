Today we are going back into the newspaper’s archives to revisit this adaptation of Clement C. Moore’s “’Twas the Night Before Christmas."

The iconic poem was first published anonymously in 1823 in the Troy, New York Sentinel. The title originally was “A Visit from St. Nicholas," but became widely known as “’Twas the Night Before Christmas." Today’s version is another reminder that pet adoption really is the best option…even for Santa Claus.

And from everyone associated with the Beatrice Humane Society, best wishes for a very Merry Christmas and a bright and Happy New Year!

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the town,

The puppies and kittens were each settling down.

They dreamed of a toy and a sweet Santa treat…

A colorful collar or something to eat.

But at the nice shelter where animals stay

The critters were looking way past Christmas Day.

They dreamed of a home that would last them forever;