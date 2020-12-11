Today we are going back into the newspaper’s archives to revisit this adaptation of Clement C. Moore’s “’Twas the Night Before Christmas."
The iconic poem was first published anonymously in 1823 in the Troy, New York Sentinel. The title originally was “A Visit from St. Nicholas," but became widely known as “’Twas the Night Before Christmas." Today’s version is another reminder that pet adoption really is the best option…even for Santa Claus.
And from everyone associated with the Beatrice Humane Society, best wishes for a very Merry Christmas and a bright and Happy New Year!
‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the town,
The puppies and kittens were each settling down.
They dreamed of a toy and a sweet Santa treat…
A colorful collar or something to eat.
But at the nice shelter where animals stay
The critters were looking way past Christmas Day.
They dreamed of a home that would last them forever;
On good days and bad days – in all kinds of weather.
The dogs dreamed of yards that are shaded by trees;
The cats dreamed of catnip and life without fleas.
They dreamed of a human who tossed them a ball
And put their pet portraits all over the wall.
Their dreams were disturbed by a loud noise and clatter.
The dogs started barking out, “Hey, what’s the matter?”
The firm shelter roof seemed to shimmy and shake;
The cats were meowing, “Must be an earthquake!”
Then Santa appeared in a magical mist.
He seemed to be checking his worn Christmas list.
“I know what you want, and it’s easy to see
At the top of your list is a great family.
The shelter is fine for a short time, I know.
With two squares a day plus you’re out of the snow.
But you guys need a home that’s forever, it’s true.
Let’s think about this and see what we can do.”
So “Kenny” and “Duffer” and “Miss Phoebe” too
Came up with a plan of what they could do.
“Let’s tell all the world that we’re really the best.
As cats and dogs go, we can pass every test.
We’re neutered, we’re spayed, and we’re microchipped too.
We’re current on rabies; been checked through and through.
We’re handsome and gorgeous and nice as can be.
We just need some humans to meet us and see.”
As dogs and cats pondered to think of a plan,
They noticed that some were approaching “the man”.
When Santa reached out to pat each of them,
He concluded that all could be called a real gem.
Old Santa was smitten with a calico cat;
She played with the fur that surrounded his hat.
She crawled in his pocket and pulled out a treat.
The jolly guy laughed and thought, “Isn’t that sweet?”
Then a cute mutt named “Ruby” approached Santa too,
She spoke with her eyes and said, “Wow, I like you!
I want to go with you and meet Mrs. Claus.”
Then all the pets cheered and broke out in applause.
So, Santa said, “Why not?” and pulled out his pen.
He filled out the paperwork, signed it and then…
He left all the fees and his cell number too.
He packed up his new friends and off with them flew.
In shelter adoptions Santa firmly believes.
He and the Mrs. love their adoptees.
The lesson to learn that is so tried and true;
It it’s good for old Santa, it’s purrrr-fect for you!
Merry Christmas!
