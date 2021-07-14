The second coming

“But no one knows the day or the hour. No! Not even the angels in heaven know. The Son does not know. Only the Father knows... Because of this, watch! You do not know on what day your Lord is coming. But understand this: If the owner of a house had known when the robber was coming, he would have watched. He would not have allowed his house to have been broken into. You must be ready also. The Son of Man is coming at a time when you do not think He will come.” Matthew 24:36, 42-44

When I was young, I used to spend considerable time worrying over when Jesus would return. What if Jesus came, and I wasn’t ready? What if Jesus came, and I was caught in some sinful deed or thought, and I would be cast into the Lake of Fire? Mostly, I was concerned because I was having too much fun, and I wasn’t ready to stop having so much fun and have to go to heaven, where people sat around all day and played harps. After my struggles with the piano, then the saxophone, learning to play a harp did not sound like heaven to me!

Now that I have become older, I do not worry at all about Jesus’s second coming. I have come to terms with the fact that Jesus comes for all of us, sooner or later, in God’s good time. And I will not waste my time with charts and calendars, trying to figure out when. As our scripture says, “no one knows the day or the hour.”