The song stuck in my head
The song stuck in my head

The words of this song come from a young, unmarried, pregnant woman, and are about the child she will give birth to. Just in the last century, three countries, India, Guatemala, and Argentina, placed bans the words of this song when people living in poverty began to sign and use them. Maybe you have heard this song. After Mary learns she is pregnant, she visits her cousin, Elizabeth and sings this song [Luke 1.46-55—look it up].

In her Article “An overture to the Gospel of Luke” 1 Dr. Barbra Reid, professor of New Testament studies at Catholic Theological Union, says “One of the ways in which Mary’s song challenges imperial might is with the titles she uses of God: Kyrios (Lord), Soter (Savior), and Ho Dynatos (The Mighty One). There are many known instances, both literary and archaeological, where these titles were used of the emperor. No one in Luke’s day would have missed that Mary’s hymn is not so subtly proclaiming, ‘Oh, no, you’re not, Caesar! Only God is Lord, Savior, and Mighty One!’” The earliest references to Jesus as “Lord and Savior” were more political than religious because they were graffiti on statues of the emperor. Where it said “Lord and Savior” under his statue, Caesar’s name was replaced with Jesus’ name. Today, the equivalent would be for Americans to say “no one is president but Jesus—Jesus would ‘proclaim good news to the poor, freedom for those held captive, release to those who are in prison” If these words make you uncomfortable, you are not alone. When Jesus clarified that this “good news” was intended for foreigners and enemies, the people from his home community tried to throw Jesus off a cliff. [Luke 4.16-30—look it up].

This song is not out of context. The gospels are full of examples of teachings that subvert capitalist and colonialist ways of domination, violence, and exploitation. It echoes many prophets from the first testament—both women and men.

But this isn’t a turning of the tables that merely makes the poor rich and the rich poor. Rather, this song advocates for the leveling of hierarchies and an equal distribution of power and resources. Mary’s song is about a different kind of power—the kind that humbles political leaders and gives voice to people who have been voiceless—the kind of power that makes money meaningless and love the ultimate currency in a world full of broken yet beautiful people.

