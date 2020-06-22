The unruly eight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We have our cattle separated into two groups at the farm. There are 27 cow-calf pairs with a bull in the large southwest dam pasture. They are usually pretty agreeable, except a portion of them did swim across the watershed and came home a couple weeks ago, for no apparent reason.

Then there are my disobedient heifers. It’s a group of eight first-year heifers and a bull in the south pasture. Well, they are supposed to be in the south pasture, but so far, I don’t know that they’ve been there more than one day.

Last Friday, they came up missing. The bull had come home to the lot so I didn’t think that they were too far. That Saturday morning I found them in some trees near the big group. Quickly realizing that they were not walking home, we put them in with the pairs.

“Let them settle,” I remember saying. “We’ll sort them tomorrow afternoon.”

With the help of our new UTV, we were easily able to draw them into a sorting pen and load them onto the trailer to take back to their pasture.

All was good when I left the farm that afternoon. The bull had reunited with his girls and they were enjoying green grass.