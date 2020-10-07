There's always good news

I don’t watch TV much these days. The political ads drive me nuts. If the ads would stick to the theme of “Why our candidate is a great candidate,” I could live with them. But no. So many are attack ads, designed to frighten and divide us.

This, of course, is time-honored political practice. The motto, “Divide and Conquer” is, in fact, attributed to Julius Caesar, who applied it to conquer Gaul 22 centuries ago. And using fear to unite the tribe against “the other,” whoever “the other” is perceived to be, is probably as old as stone-age society. If one can only frighten people enough, one can control them fairly easily. Fear is a very strong tool that can confuse rational thinking and change people’s behavior - and not always for the better.

What I hear right now is that so many people are afraid. They are afraid of the “other side” gaining control of the government. They are afraid of the “wrong candidates’” being elected to office. And the thing is, members of both major parties are equally afraid! And as for being divided, well, we’re about as far apart as people can be in our political thinking. (Or at least we think we are.)