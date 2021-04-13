Time to plant alfalfa

After corn and soybeans, alfalfa is the most grown crop in Saline, Jefferson, and Gage counties. Based on satellite imagery and crop reflectance, USDA CropScape estimates there was over 18,000 acres of alfalfa growing in 2020 in Saline, Jefferson, and Gage counties. Assuming farmers maintain alfalfa stands for 5 to 7 years, there are about 3,000 new seeding alfalfa acres planted each year.

In our area, late summer and early spring are the two target planting windows for alfalfa. Late summer after winter wheat from August 15 to September 1 works well when we have good soil moisture, and it has less weed challenges than with spring planting. We are already in the recommended spring planting window of April 1 to May 15. Alfalfa seedlings are very cold-tolerant, so there is very little risk when planting after April 1.