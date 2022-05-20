Timing is everything

When discussing lawn and landscape care, the timing is critical with most everything we do outside. Too early and you can harm your plants or have pesticides worn off by the time the pest is active, and too late and you could miss the window.

Crabgrass

Crabgrass is a summer annual that will begin to germinate when the soil temperature reaches 55-60 degrees in the spring. Typically, this is near the end of April to beginning of May. It is best to use the soil temperature to know when to apply crabgrass controls. If the pre-emergence herbicide is applied too early it will break down and crabgrass can germinate later. This year it was about 2 weeks ago, when we first hit the window for pre-emergence herbicides.

If you apply a crabgrass pre-emergence too late, it will not be effective. Crabgrass controls work to prevent seed germination, if crabgrass is already up and growing it won’t be harmed by the pesticide. If you missed the window and haven’t applied your crabgrass control, you can apply a post-emergence herbicide with products containing mesotrione (Tenacity) or quinclorac (Drive). The product Dimension which contains dithiopyr is a pre-emergence herbicide that has some post-emergence control and will kill newly germinated crabgrass seedlings. So, if you are quick, you could still use the Dimension this year and be quite successful managing crabgrass in your lawn.

Bagworms

Bagworms were not much of a problem last year due to the extreme cold last February. They are not gone though, unfortunately, we do need to keep an eye out for them again this year. Bagworms become active in late May through July, depending on the year. So, it is now a good time to start scouting for bagworms. Go out once a week and thoroughly inspect your trees for new bags to start forming.

Bagworms should be sprayed when they are less than one-half inch in length, as they become larger pesticides become less effective. Baillus thuringiensis (Bt) can be used on young larvae, when the bags are very small, and has minimal impact on beneficial insects. You can also use bifenthrin, chlorantraniliprole, carbaryl (Sevin), permethrin (Eight), or cyfluthrin (Tempo) among others. Always read and follow label instructions when applying and be sure to fully cover the tree with insecticide sprays, all the way to the top of the tree.

White grubs

White grubs can be very destructive to our lawns. They chew on the roots of grass plants and cause brown patches of dead turf in the lawn. White grubs are the immature form of many different beetles, but in Nebraska, white grubs are mostly from our June bugs, Japanese beetles, and Masked chaffers.

Grub controls are very effective if applied at the proper time to get into the root zone where the grubs are actively feeding. If you have had grubs in the past or have noticed 10 or more grubs in a square foot in your lawn, you should treat for grubs. If you haven’t had problems with grubs in the past, you don’t need to treat for grubs. Lawns that are newly established or those with low maintenance are the lawns that tend to have less problems with grubs.

Grub controls should be applied in mid to late June for best control. There are a lot of insecticides that will work on white grubs. Products containing chlorantraniliprole such as Acelepryn or Scotts Grub Ex or products containing imidacloprid such as Merit or Bonide Grub Beater are a couple of commonly used grub controls that will work if applied correctly. Read the label to know how to apply and how much to apply.

If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner

